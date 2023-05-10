Division III Sectionals
Fairview 22, O-G 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview staked nine first-inning runs as the second-ranked Apaches overwhelmed Ottawa-Glandorf 22-0 in five innings to advance to Friday’s sectional finals during Division III softball tournament action on Tuesday evening.
Leadoff hitter Paige Ricica allowed three singles, struck out seven and walked one in five frames while racking up seven RBIs at the plate and finishing a triple short of the cycle. Allison Rhodes racked up three doubles, a home run and five RBIs in five at-bats for the Apaches, which will take on 10th-seeded Spencerville at home Friday at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.
O-G 000 00 - 0 3 4
Fairview 934 6x - 22 18 0
Records: Fairview 20-1, Ottawa-Glandorf 1-16.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: P. Maas (4 innings, 22 runs, 13 earned, 18 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - 3 singles. (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes single, 3 doubles, home run, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Paige Ricica single, double, home run, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Kortney Grinnell 2 singles, triple, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bethany Shininger 3 runs; Gracie Brown 2 runs.
Paulding 10, Fort Recovery 4
FORT RECOVERY — Paulding set up a Division III sectional championship tilt at Van Buren thanks to a 10-4 road tourney win at Fort Recovery.
Tia Mendez struck out five and allowed one earned run in the complete-game win for the Panthers, which will travel to second-seeded Van Buren on Friday. Mendez also had three hits and two RBIs while Maci Kauser rapped a single and double with three RBIs.
Paulding 043 110 1 - 10 17 3
Fort Recovery 011 000 2 - 4 7 2
Records: Paulding 9-11, Fort Recovery 7-15.
Winning pitcher: Tia Mendez (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sophie Pearson (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Britney Tebbe, Jenna Homan.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Tia Mendez 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jocelynn Parrett 2 singles; Riley Stork 2 singles, 2 steals; Rileigh Sanders 2 singles, 2 runs; Samantha Leal 2 singles; Eternity Bassler 2 steals. (Fort Recovery) - Audra Bubp 2 singles; Sophie Pearson double; Kayla Heitkamp 2 steals.
Archbold 9, Delta 3
ARCHBOLD — Archbold sealed the deal with a six-run sixth inning to defeat league foe Delta 9-3 in a D-III sectional semifinal.
Bre Boysel drilled a home run and drove in four runs for the Bluestreaks, which will take on second-seeded Eastwood Friday for a sectional final in Pemberville. Natalie Nofziger struck out six in six innings.
Delta 000 001 2 - 3 6 6
Archbold 201 006 x - 9 10 2
Records: Archbold 14-8, Delta 1-19.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Makena Thiel.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (6 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - 6 singles. (Archbold) - Tess Ames single, double, 2 runs; Natalie Nofziger 2 singles; Maddie Thiel 2 singles; Bre Boysel home run, 4 RBIs; Rayne Kinsman 3 runs.
Regular Season
Bryan 2, Ayersville 1
AYERSVILLE — Despite being held scoreless for the first five frames, Bryan scratched through two runs in the sixth to edge out Ayersville 2-1 for its 10th straight win.
The freshman pitching sensations of Bryan’s Thea Staten and Ayersville’s Kendra Waldron each struck out a dozen in the duel with Staten holding the Pilots to just two base hits. Marlee Yoder had a single and double, swiping two bases for the Bears.
Bryan 000 002 0 - 2 6 1
Ayersville 010 000 0 - 1 2 0
Records: Bryan 19-1, Ayersville 13-9.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Marlee Yoder single, double, 2 steals; Caitlyn DeWitt double; Kailee Thiel double; Ella Voigt double. (Ayersville) - Mikala Schindler double.
Eastside 4, Tinora 1
BUTLER, Ind. — Defending Indiana Class AA state champion Eastside pulled away with late runs to defeat visiting Tinora, 4-1.
Paige Gamby and Zoe Roesti each doubled in the setback for the Rams, which were held to three base hits in the setback.
Tinora 010 000 0 - 1 3 2
Eastside 100 120 x - 4 4 0
Records: Eastside 20-1, Tinora 14-6.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Lower (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Moyra McAtee.
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Paige Gamby double; Zoe Roesti double. (Eastside) - Katie O’Brien double; Lilli Cline 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 5, Ada 1
ADA – Wayne Trace held Ada to three base hits in a 5-1 tourney tune-up victory.
Logen Bland struck out four, going the distance in the circle for the Raiders. Macy Doster clubbed a solo home run while Kaitlyn Slade tripled.
Wayne Trace 010 211 0 - 5 10 0
Ada 000 100 0 - 1 3 2
Records: Wayne Trace 9-14, Ada 13-4.
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jenna Bassitt (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade single, triple; Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles; Macy Doster home run. (Ada) - Katie Sizemore double.
Lincolnview 12, Antwerp 3
MIDDLE POINT — Division IV No. 10 Lincolnview racked up 15 hits and pulled away from Antwerp for a 12-3 victory.
Caroline Rohrs went yard for the Archers in the setback while Jillian Treece and Emma Townley rapped two singles each.
Antwerp 000 021 0 - 3 9 0
Lincolnview 211 026 x - 12 15 1
Records: Lincolnview 16-8, Antwerp 8-11.
Winning pitcher: Sydney Fackler (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Emerson Walker.
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Elle Clem.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Jillian Treece 2 singles; Emma Townley 2 singles; Caroline Rohrs home run, 2 RBIs. (Lincolnview) - Taylor Post 2 doubles, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Makayla Jackman 2 singles, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Braxton Sherrick single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Lainey Spear single, double; Sylvia Longstreth double; Sydney Fackler 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 9, Hilltop 6
WEST UNITY — Edgerton tallied a 3-0 lead through three frames and held off Hilltop down the stretch for a 9-6 victory.
Ava Swank homered, driving in four runs for the Bulldogs, while Casey Everetts had three hits and three runs in the victory.
Joscelyn Layman had two singles and two doubles in the loss for the Cadets.
Edgerton 111 031 2 - 9 9 2
Hilltop 000 140 1 - 6 12 7
Records: Edgerton 15-6, Hilltop 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Wallace (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 12 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (6 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Giada Rising.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Casey Everetts 3 singles, 3 runs; Corinne Cape 2 singles; Alivia Farnham 2 singles; Ava Swank home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Noelle Ritter 2 runs. (Hilltop) - Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Shealyn Brown 3 singles, 2 runs; Sophie Graham double; Abby Austin 2 RBIs; Kennedy Routt 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 10, Pettisville 1
PETTISVILLE — Patrick Henry broke open with eight runs in the second inning in a 10-1 rout of host Pettisville.
Kasey Nelson rapped two hits, driving in three runs for PH, while Mariah Boyer allowed one unearned run in a complete-game victory.
P. Henry 080 000 2 - 10 8 3
Pettisville 100 000 0 - 1 4 4
Records: Patrick Henry 8-14, Pettisville 8-9.
Winning pitcher: Mariah Boyer (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Macy Hoylman (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Elisabeth Rochefort.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Kasey Nelson 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Mariah Boyer 2 singles, 2 steals; Audrey Honeck 2 runs; Isabell Rumbaugh 2 RBIs. (Pettisville) - Kelsey Bennett double; Elisabeth Rochefort double; Macy Hoylman double.
Miller City 7, Continental 3
CONTINENTAL — Miller City secured at least a share of the Putnam County League softball title, moving to 5-0 in league games with a 7-3 win at contender Continental.
Isabelle Reyna struck out seven in a complete-game win for the Wildcats, which can clinch the outright title by beating Ottoville Friday. Taylor Michel and Jordan Schnipke had three hits each.
Alli Scott rapped three base hits while Reese Knowles and Dakota Gibbs each tripled.
Miller City 050 011 0 - 7 9 1
Continental 002 001 0 - 3 9 7
Records: Miller City 13-7 (5-0 PCL), Continental 8-11 (4-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (7 innings, 3 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Michel 3 singles; Jordan Schnipke 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Anna Niese 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals. (Continental) - Alli Scott 3 singles; Reese Knowles single, triple; Dakota Gibbs single, triple.
