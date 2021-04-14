Defiance did its job at the plate with 14 hits and three extra-base knocks during Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League home matchup with Van Wert but eight errors doomed the Bulldogs in a 10-6 league setback.
Marrah Elston ripped two triples in a three-hit day for Defiance (2-9, 0-2 WBL) while leadoff hitter Aly Escamilla drove in four runs with a single and double.
Pitcher Elivia Rosa pitched all seven innings, with just three of the 10 runs allowed being earned, striking out nine.
“We always have to battle from behind,” said Defiance coach Denny Parrish. “We haven’t been able to take the lead early and maintain it. There were too many mistakes at the varsity level, too many errors at important times.
“I’ll give Van Wert credit, they were ready to play. They hadn’t played in over 10 days due to all of them being quarantined because of COVID and they were hungry to play.”
Lindsay Roth and Kamiel Moss each had a pair of base hits for Defiance.
“We just have to get back to practice and work on those mistakes,” added Parrish, whose squad will return to action Friday with a home league tilt against Lima Shawnee before traveling to unbeaten Bryan on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Van Wert 052 102 0 - 10 7 0
Defiance 020 301 0 - 6 14 8
Records: Van Wert 2-4 (1-1 WBL), Defiance 2-9 (0-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Emilee Phillips (7 innings, 6 runs, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Emilee Phillips single, double; Sydnee Savage 2 singles; Marissa Mottinger double; Kiara Saam double. (Defiance) - Marrah Elston single, 2 triple; Talya Escamilla 3 singles; Aly Escamilla single, double, 4 RBIs; Lindsay Roth 2 singles; Kamiel Moss 2 singles.
