A talented Lima Bath squad tallied seven runs in the sixth inning to seize control and deal Defiance a 15-4 setback in Western Buckeye League softball action on Tuesday.
Defiance (4-15, 0-6 WBL) rattled off nine hits and trailed just 4-3 after two frames but league-leading Bath (14-2, 7-0 WBL) scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to build up a lead before the sixth-inning uprising.
Aly Escamilla was solid from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs, hitting a single and double while driving in a pair of runs. Lindsay Roth added a pair of base knocks.
Dylan Grigsby was tough in the circle for the Wildkittens, striking out three while issuing just one walk.
Shortstop Chandler Clark torched the Bulldogs at the plate, ripping a home run and three doubles while scoring four runs and recording three RBIs from the leadoff spot.
Defiance will look to regroup Friday with a trip to Celina (4-15, 3-2 WBL) in WBL action.
Lima Bath 222 207 - 15 21 0
Defiance 120 100 - 4 9 5
Records: Lima Bath 14-2 (7-0 WBL), Defiance 4-15 (0-6 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Grigsby (6 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (6 innings, 15 runs, 11 earned, 21 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - Chandler Clark single, 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Rachel Clark single, double, home run, 4 runs; Esther Bolon 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Ruby Bolon 3 singles; Abbie Dackin 3 singles; Dylan Grigsby single, double; Claire Foust double. (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla single, double; Lindsay Roth 2 singles.
