HICKSVILLE – Katie Chapman allowed just five hits as Hicksville opened the postseason with a 10-0 win in five innings over Continental in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Allie Nelson supplied the offense for the Aces, delivering a double and a pair of singles with 3 RBIs.
Hicksville moves on to play at North Central in a sectional final on Thursday.
Continental 000 00 – 0 5 2
Hicksville 501 13 – 10 7 1
Records: Continental 3-11, Hicksville 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tygre Troyer (2 innings, 2 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Alli Scott.
Leading hitters: (Continental) – Reese Knowles 3 singles; Catelyn Etter double. (Hicksville) – Allie Nelson single, double, 3 RBIs; Leah Seitz single, double, RBI; Kadance Barnes single, 2 RBIs.
Division IV
Miller City 5, Pettisville 2
MILLER CITY – Tori Wenzinger hit a walk-off three-run home run with one out in the seventh to lift Miller City to a 5-2 win over Pettisville in a sectional semifinal.
Aly Michel added a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Alli King had two of the three base hits for the Blackbirds.
Miller City advances to play at Edgerton Thursday in a sectional final.
Pettisville 002 000 0 – 2 3 2
Miller City 200 000 3 – 5 4 4
Records: Pettisville 5-10, Miller City 7-12.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Otto (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (6.1 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Alli King 2 singles, RBI. (Miller City) – Tori Wenzinger home run, 3 RBIs; Aly Michel 2 singles, RBI.
Bluffton 12, Leipsic 0
LEIPSIC – The postseason came to an early end for Leipsic as the Vikings fell at home to Bluffton 12-0 in a sectional semifinal.
The Pirates pounded out 16 hits in the win. Hannah Davis hit a three-run home run in the fourth to give Bluffton a 6-0 lead.
Ava Henry hit a single and a double to lead the five-hit Leipsic attack.
Bluffton 003 36 – 12 16 0
Leipsic 000 00 – 0 5 0
Records: Bluffton 7-13, Leipsic 10-9.
Winning pitcher: Grace Myers.
Losing pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller.
Leading hitters: (Bluffton) – Hannah Davis double, home run, 4 RBIs; Ashley Fleece single, triple, 2 RBIs; Riley Busch single, double, 2 RBIs. (Leipsic) – Ava Henry single, double.
Kalida 11, Ottoville 1
KALIDA – Kassidy Hipsher and Aly Hoyt all drove in three runs as Kalida advanced in the postseason with an 11-1 win over Ottoville.
The Wildcats will travel to top-seeded North Baltimore in a sectional final on Thursday.
Ottoville 100 000 – 1 4 4
Kalida 334001 – 11 9 3
Winning pitcher: Molly Westrick (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Kassidy Hipsher single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Aly Hoyt 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Mya Schmitz single, triple, RBI; Brooke Siefker triple, RBI; Melanie Meyers double, RBI.
Division III
Tinora 4, Genoa 3
Tinora and Genoa traded the lead three times over the final inning and a half as the Rams were able to score a 4-3 win in a sectional semifinal.
The Rams will move to face top-seeded Otsego in a sectional final on Friday at Otsego.
Genoa led 1-0 when the Rams came up with three runs in the sixth. De'Vona Holmes hit a run-scoring double, plus Sara Neff drove in a run and scored on an error.
After Genoa tied the game in the seventh, Logan McQuillin walked to start the bottom of the inning, then moved to third on a hard shot by Tristen Norden. McQuillin scored the winning run on an errant throw to third.
Genoa 000 010 2 - 3
Tinora 000 003 1 - 4
Records: Genoa 7-16, Tinora 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Tristen Norden (3 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts). Other: Scylea Zolman.
Losing pitcher: K. Shields (7 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 12 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Genoa) - Cruikskank triple; L. Envies double. (Tinora) - Tristen Norden 4 singles; Sara Neff 2 RBIs; De'Vona Holmes double.
Fostoria 15, Patrick Henry 4
FOSTORIA – After Patrick Henry stayed alive with four runs in the top of the fifth, Fostoria ended the game with two runs in the bottom of the frame as the Redmen beat the Patriots 15-4 in a sectional semifinal.
Kyleigh Breece led the Patriots with three hits, including a double.
Patrick Henry 000 04 – 4 8 5
Fostoria 401 82 – 15 13 0
Records: Patrick Henry 3-15.
Winning pitcher: K. Klemmank (5 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: H. Puente.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (4 innings, 13 hits, 15 runs, 6 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Kyleigh Breece 2 singles, double, RBI; Kayla Kruse double, 3 RBIs; Ella Meyer 2 singles. (Fostoria) – D. Stelles-McBeth 2 singles, 3 RBIs; H. Puente double, home run, 2 RBIs; K. Klemmank triple, RBI; A. Sierra double, RBI; M. Bernal 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; J. Groves 2 singles, RBI; C. Tyson 2 singles, RBI.
Archbold 13, Montpelier 5
ARCHBOLD – After giving up a Jessi Bumb grand slam in the top of the first, Archbold came back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning in a 13-5 win in a sectional semifinal.
Addi Ziegler, Bre Boysel and Harley Phillips each drove in two runs for the Blue Streaks.
Archbold will go to Eastwood on Friday for a sectional championship game.
Montpelier 400 000 1 – 5 3 2
Archbold 720 004 x – 13 16 1
Records: Montpelier 6-14, Archbold 10-10.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (6.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 6 walks, 12 strikeouts). Other: Natalie Nofziger.
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (6 innings, 16 hits, 13 runs, 7 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Jessi Bumb home run, 4 RBIs; Ashley Caudill 2 singles, RBI. (Archbold) – Bre Boysel 3 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Harley Phillips double, 2 RBIs; Addi Ziegler single, double, 2 RBIs; Reagan Kohler single, double; Kylie Sauder 2 singles, RBI; Alyssa McCoy 2 singles, RBI; Carsyn Hagans 2 singles.
Evergreen 17, Delta 1
METAMORA – Macy Chamberlin, Brooklyn Richardson and Jocelyn Schuster all hit home runs as Evergreen opened the postseason with a 17-1 win at home over Delta.
Seven players all drove in a run for the Vikings.
Breanna Huffman and Richardson combined to toss a no-hitter.
Evergreen will play at Liberty Center in a sectional championship game on Friday.
Delta 000 10 – 1 0 4
Evergreen 516 5x – 17 10 1
Records: Delta 1-20, Evergreen 14-8.
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (4.1 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts). Other: Brooklyn Richardson.
Losing pitcher: Grace Munger (3 innings, 7 hits, 12 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Karsyn Gillen, Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Macy Chamberlin triple, home run, 3 RBIs; Brooklyn Richardson 2 singles, home run, 2 RBIs; Jocelyn Schuster home run, 2 RBIs; Breanna Huffman double, RBI; Riley Lumbrezer double, RBI; Marissa VanDenk 2 RBIs.
Division II
Napoleon 8, Bryan 4
VAN WERT – Leading 5-3, Napoleon scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to score an 8-4 win at Van Wert in a sectional semifinal.
Anna Mack hit three singles and drove in three runs. Olivia Bump hit a home run and Kaylee Hoover hit a single and a triple. Jadyn Wilcox added a solo home run.
Napoleon will go to Bryan on Friday for a sectional final.
Napoleon 201 112 1 – 8 12 4
Van Wert 101 010 1 – 4 8 4
Records: Napoleon 3-16.
Winning pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Anna Mack 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Olivia Bump single, home run, 2 RBIs; Jadyn Wilcox home run; Kaylee Hoover single, triple, 2 RBIs.
Regular Season
Lincolnview 8, Antwerp 7
MIDDLE POINT – After tying the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, Lincolnview went on to win the game with a run in the eighth in an 8-7 win over Antwerp.
Samantha Rigsby hit a double and a home run for the Archers.
Antwerp 103 012 00 – 7 10 7
Lincolnview 102 010 31 – 8 11 2
Records: Antwerp 9-9, Lincolnview 20-3.
Winning pitcher: Winter Boroff (8 innings, 10 hits, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (8 innings, 11 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Lauren Schuller 2 singles; samantha Rigsby double, home run; Emerson Litzenberg 3 singles; Molly Reinhart double. (Lincolnview) – Destiny Coil single, double, home run.
Bryan 5, Edgerton 1
BRYAN – Edgerton outhit Bryan, but the Bears were able to get two runs early and three runs late to get a 5-1 win over Edgerton.
Addie Arnold picked up the win, plus doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Edgerton 000 001 0 – 1 7 3
Bryan 020 030 x – 5 4 4
Records: Edgerton 12-11, Bryan 20-3.
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (6 innings, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts). Other: Bre Long.
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Bre Long 2 singles, RBI; Addie Arnold double, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 14, Stryker 0
WEST UNITY – Hilltop moved to 11-0 in the BBC with a 14-0 win over Stryker.
Kodi Brenner and Lana Baker hit home runs in the win for the Cadets.
Stryker 000 00 – 0 2 2
Hilltop 350 6x – 14 16 1
Records: Stryker 4-7 (2-3 BBC), Hilltop 23-3 (11-0 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caitlin Lyons (4 innings, 16 hits, 14 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Kodi Brenner single, home run, 5 RBIs; Lana Baker single, home run, RBI; Hannah Riley single, double, RBI; Sara Barnum single, double, RBI; Alex Horton double, RBI: Kacy Connolly single, double, RBI; Leanna Baker single, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.