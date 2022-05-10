Division III Sectionals
Fairview 12, Fostoria 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview won in its first postseason contest as defending D-III state champs, overpowering visiting Fostoria in a 12-2 sectional victory.
Paige Ricica struck out seven in four frames to lead the Apaches in the circle while Allison Rhodes doubled and homered, driving in four runs. Sophomore Sydney Merritt also went yard for the No. 5 seed Apaches, which will travel to fourth-seeded Riverdale in a sectional final on Friday at 5 p.m. Fairview defeated Riverdale 14-2 in last year’s district final.
Fostoria 011 00 - 2 3 2
Fairview 334 2x - 12 13 2
Records: Fairview 17-3, Fostoria 1-16.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Sierra Kleinmark (4 innings, 12 runs, 8 earned, 13 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fostoria) - Jasmine Groves 2 singles. (Fairview) - Kaylin Mack 2 singles, double; Allison Rhodes double, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Paige Ricica 2 singles, 3 runs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Sydney Merritt home run, 2 runs; Alyssa Merritt double, 3 RBIs.
Evergreen 12, Montpelier 0
METAMORA — Evergreen staked out a 6-0 lead after one inning, cruising to a 12-0 tournament win over Montpelier.
Brooklyn Richardson scattered five hits over five frames for the Vikings, fanning three. Macy Chamberlin had three hits from her leadoff spot, including a double, while Merissa VanDenk drove in three with a triple.
The win advances the Vikings to a sectional final Friday at home against league foe Archbold at 5 p.m.
Montpelier 000 00 - 0 6 3
Evergreen 613 2x - 12 8 1
Records: Evergreen 10-9, Montpelier 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (5 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (4 innings, 12 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - 5 singles. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Merissa VanDenk triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shelby Moore 2 RBIs; Jocelyn Schuster 2 runs; Jessica Riggs 2 runs.
Archbold 15, Delta 5
ARCHBOLD — After falling behind 2-0 after one inning to Delta, Archbold roared back with 10 runs in the next five frames in a 15-5 D-III sectional victory.
Leadoff batter Reagan Kohler had three hits and three RBIs for the winning Bluestreaks, which will get a rematch with Evergreen in the sectional finals. M Taylor ripped two doubles while Natalie Nofziger fanned eight in a complete-game win.
Delta 200 003 - 5 4 7
Archbold 032 415 - 15 9 3
Records: Archbold 12-6, Delta 0-14.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (5.2 innings, 14 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Jasey Spiess 2 singles; Faith Kern double, 2 runs; Jaclyn Kohlhofer 2 RBIs. (Archbold) - Reagan Kohler 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Meghan Taylor 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Natalie Nofziger single, double; Harley Phillips double; Addi Ziegler 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Hall 2 runs; Maddie Thiel 2 runs; Sophie Schramm 2 runs.
Paulding 10, Delphos Jefferson 6
PAULDING — Paulding tallied a 5-0 lead after one inning and held off Delphos Jefferson down the stretch for a 10-6 D-III sectional victory.
Brooklyn Bakle homered, driving in three runs for the Panthers, which will take on third-seeded Van Buren Friday in a road contest for a sectional title. Katie Beckman and Alivya Bakle each doubled.
Jefferson 000 032 1 - 6 5 4
Paulding 501 400 x - 10 7 4
Records: Paulding 13-8, Delphos Jefferson 4-13.
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (6 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Schrader (6 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - Ariel Wallace 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kendall Schrader double. (Paulding) - Alivya Bakle single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 singles, 2 runs; Brooklyn Bakle home run, 3 RBIs; Katie Beckman double, 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 12, Northwood 7
NORTHWOOD — Liberty Center broke open a 4-2 ballgame with a six-run fourth inning to seize control in a 12-7 sectional win at Northwood.
Kylee Kern had three hits, including a double, driving in five runs for the winning Tigers, which will face top-seeded Otsego (No. 4 D-III OHSFSCA) in a 5 p.m. sectional final Friday.
Liberty Center 130 610 1 - 12 14 6
Northwood 200 310 1 - 7 12 2
Records: Liberty Center 9-10, Northwood 14-10.
Winning pitcher: Eme Gray (3.2 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: EB Wauford (7 innings, 12 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Kylee Kern 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs. (Northwood) - C. Davis single, home run, 3 RBIs.
Allen East 10, Patrick Henry 0
HARROD — Allen East pitcher N Thaxton held Patrick Henry to just one base hit in a 10-0 sectional semifinal win.
Mariah Boyer had the lone base knock, one of just four total baserunners on the day for PH.
Patrick Henry 000 00 - 0 1 7
Allen East 112 42 - 10 10 1
Records: Allen East 10-9, Patrick Henry 8-14.
Winning pitcher: Nikki Thaxton (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Mariah Boyer single. (Allen East) - Abbie Wireman single, double, 2 runs; Nikki Thaxton single, double, 2 RBIs; Emma Brinkman 2 singles, 2 runs; Maggie Wanamaker 2 singles; Alex Rodriguez home run, 2 RBIs; Aubrey Young 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Regular Season
Edgerton 6, Ayersville 4
AYERSVILLE — Edgerton finished its GMC slate above .500, winning its fourth game in six tries with a 6-4 win over host Ayersville.
Miler stroked two doubles in the win for the Bulldogs, which led 6-0 through three innings before holding off a seventh-inning surge from Ayersville. Sleesman struck out a half-dozen.
Porter connected for three base knocks in the loss for the Pilots while Hailey Johnson had two singles.
Edgerton 114 000 0 - 6 15 4
Ayersville 000 100 3 - 4 9 1
Records: Edgerton 8-10 (4-3 GMC), Ayersville 5-12 (1-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (2 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Taylor Waldron, Mikala Schindler.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Ella Miler single, 2 doubles; Lola Giesige 2 singles, triple; Corinne Cape 3 singles; Noelle Ritter 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Chelsie Porter 3 singles; Hailey Johnson 2 singles; Meling Bond double.
Antwerp 8, Lincolnview 7
ANTWERP — Antwerp’s Lydia Krouse struck out six and allowed just four hits in a complete-game win over Lincolnview, 8-7.
Astianna Coppes went yard in a three-hit effort for the Archers while Lauren Schuller hit two singles and a double.
Lincolnview 7
Antwerp 8
Records: Antwerp 9-4, Lincolnview 17-4.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (7 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Sydney Fackler (7 innings, 8 runs, 12 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Makayla Jackman triple; Ashlyn Price triple; Zadria King double. (Antwerp) - Astianna Coppes 2 singles, home run; Lauren Schuller 2 singles, double; Emersyn Litzenberg single, double; Townley 2 singles; Samantha Rigsby double.
Miller City 16, Ottoville 5
OTTOVILLE — Miller City finished its Putnam County League slate third in the field after a 16-5 victory over host Ottoville.
Taylor Wilhelm racked up four hits from her leadoff spot, including two triples, and scored four runs in the win for the Wildcats while Taylor Michel drove in three runs in a four-hit day.
Miller City 301 620 4 - 16 18 0
Ottoville 112 000 1 - 5 8 4
Records: Miller City 8-11 (3-2 PCL), Ottoville 2-12 (1-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Reagan Schiffer.
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (6 innings, 14 runs, 13 earned, 18 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Meline Peck.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 triples, 4 runs; Taylor Michel 4 singles, 3 RBIs; Maddie Erford 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aly Michel 2 singles; Nicole Ellerbrock 2 singles; Chelsie Wilhelm home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Samantha DeMuth triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nicholette Inkrott double; Tessa Oedy 2 runs. (Ottoville) - Rachel Kemper single, double; Hannah Wenzlick 2 singles; Carlie Knotts 2 runs.
Hilltop 15, Edon 1
EDON — Hilltop scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to force a run rule and defeat Edon 15-1 in a non-league battle on Tuesday.
Giada Rising went the entire way for the Cadets in the circle giving up a run on four hits, 11 strikeouts and no walks. Natalie Wofford took the loss for the Bombers.
Lana Baker hit her area-leading 13th home run and drove in three runs in the win for the Cadets. Holly Jermeay had two doubles and scored three times.
Hilltop 330 306 - 15 14 0
Edon 000 001 - 1 4 2
Records: Hilltop 20-5, Edon 5-8.
Winning Pitcher: Giada Rising (6 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Natalie Wofford (6 innings, 14 hits, 15 runs, 13 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) - Lana Baker home run, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Holly Jeremeay 2 doubles, single, 3 runs; Kacy Connolly 3 singles, 4 runs; Leanna Baker 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Erika Dennison 2 RBIs; Giada Rising double, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.