SHERWOOD — Fairview softball put up 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to earn a 10-0 run rule victory over Wauseon on Tuesday.
Paige Ricica was the star of the show as she threw five innings, gave up no runs, two hits, struck out nine and walked none while also launching two home runs, both in the fourth inning, and drove in four runs. Gracie miller also clubbed a double and single, driving in two RBIs.
Bri Hays and Ella Albright each got the two base knocks for the Indians. Ella Hageman took the loss in the circle.
Wauseon 000 00 - 0 2 1
Fairview 000 (10)x - 10 9 1
Records: Fairview 3-0, Wauseon 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (3.1 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kylerr Horner.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - 2 hits. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Gracie Brown double, single, 2 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 runs; Kayla Mavis 2 RBIs.
Elmwood 21, Tinora 3
Tinora gave up 16 runs in the first three inning on Tuesday as they fell in five to Elmowwod 21-3.
After their loss to Defiance on Monday, the Rams decided to give ace pitcher Scylea Zolman a rest and what resulted was a 21-run, 16-hit day for the Royals.
Logan McQuillin earned the loss for Tinora but she was good at the plate, being the only Ram to get multiple hits with a double and a single.
Elmwood 484 05 - 21 16 3
Tinora 012 00 - 3 7 4
Records: Elmwood 4-1, Tinora 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Kate Keiffer (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logan McQuillin (3 innings, 11 hits, 16 runs, 13 earned, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Others: Maren Pittman.
Leading hitters: (Elmwood) - Mariela Garcia 4 singles, 3 runs; Dakota Radar-King double, single, 5 RBIs; Tianna Galbraith double, 3 runs; Kate Keiffer double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Abigail Allison 2 runs; Emaline Lee 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kynzie Science 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kennadie Plouck 3 RBIs; Cara Frank 2 singles, 2 runs. (Tinora) - Logan McQuillin double, single.
Crestview 7, Hicksville 4
HICKSVILLE — Crestview rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from host Hicksville for a 7-4 victory.
Freshman Evy McAlexander homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Aces while Alli Nelson singled twice and Kennedy Adams fanned seven in seven innings.
Crestview 000 210 4 - 7 11 1
Hicksville 200 100 1 - 4 5 3
Records: Crestview 3-0, Hicksville 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Micheala Lugabihl (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 7 runs, 11 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Dakota Thornell single, double, 2 RBIs; Kat Castle single, double; Olivia Heckler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kate Sawmiller triple, 2 RBIs; Megan Mosier 2 runs. (Hicksville) - Evy McAlexander double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alli Nelson 2 singles; Katie Chapman double.
Coldwater 1, Wayne Trace 0
HAVILAND — Hits were not common for either Wayne Trace or Coldwater as the Cavaliers used a seventh inning run to overcome the Raiders 1-0.
Madison Wendel of Coldwater and Raegan McGarvey of Wayne Trace battled it out in the circle, each allowing just two hits, but it was a walk in the top of the seventh by Claire Steinke, who got moved to third and ultimately scored on a Raider error, that won the game for the Raiders.
Wendel garnered 11 strikeouts on the day and just one walk. McGarvey struck out four and walked two.
Coldwater 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Records: Wayne Trace 1-2, Coldwater 3-0.
Winning pitcher: Madison Wendel (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) - 2 hits. (Wayne Trace) - 2 hits.
Antwerp 11, Delphos Jefferson 0
DELPHOS — Elle Clem shut out Delphos Jefferson through six innings and Antwerp used four runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings to run rule the Wildcats 11-0.
Clem gave up just three hits, struck out six and walked none over six innings of work to get the win for the Archers. At the plate it was Caroline Rohrs' double, single, three RBIs and three runs scored that led the way.
Antwerp 101 414 - 11 8 0
D. Jefferson 000 000 - 0 3 5
Records: Antwerp 5-1.
Winning pitcher: Elle Clem (6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emma Kunz (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Ariel Wallace.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Caroline Rohrs double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Jillian Treece 2 RBIs; Madison Berenyi 2 RBIs; Maddy Peters 2 runs; Taylor Shull 3 runs. (D. Jefferson) - 3 hits.
Bryan 1, Napoleon 0
BRYAN — Bryan’s Thea Staten out-dueled Napoleon’s Arianna Kiessling in a freshman pitching showdown as Bryan outlasted the Wildcats 1-0 in eight innings.
Josey Arnold came up with the game-winning hit on an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Golden Bears as Staten pitched all eight innings, striking out 16 with one hit and one walk allowed while recording two singles at the dish.
Kiessling pitched 7.2 innings, fanning 13 with five hits and a walk allowed. A Taylor Smith single was the lone base knock for the Wildcats.
Napoleon 000 000 00 - 0 1 4
Bryan 000 000 01 - 1 5 0
Records: Bryan 5-0, Napoleon 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (8 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 16 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Taylor Smith single. (Bryan) - Thea Staten 2 singles; Josey Arnold double.
Archbold 10, Edgerton 9 (10 inn.)
EDGERTON — After Edgerton scored five runs in the seventh inning to force extra frames, Archbold outlasted the Bulldogs 10-9 in 10 innings.
Natalie Nofziger homered in the win for the Bluestreaks while Tess Ames and Maddie Thiel each had three-hit efforts.
Leadoff hitter Lola Giesige had three hits, including a double, in the loss for Edgerton.
Archbold 000 044 001 1 - 10 15 4
Edgerton 100 002 501 0 - 9 12 1
Records: Archbold 4-1, Edgerton 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (10 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 12 hits, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corinne Cape (10 innings, 10 runs, 15 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Maddie Thiel 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Tess Ames 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Natalie Nofziger single, home run, 3 RBIs; Meghan Taylor single, double; Ryann Burkholder 2 singles; Ella Bowman double; Makena Thiel double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Lola Giesige 2 singles, double; Ella Miller 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Casey Everetts single, double; Kennedy Stuut 2 runs; Olivia Wallace 2 RBIs.
Evergreen 12, Holgate 11
METAMORA — Down 11-4 after three innings, Evergreen scored five in the fourth and three in the fifth to comeback and down Holgate 12-11.
Penn State commit Macy Chamberlain clubbed two round-trippers and a double while driving in five runs and scoring herself four times.
Olivia Blaker had two singles and three RBIs for the Tigers while Markee Wilhelm also had two singles but drove in two runs.
Holgate 317 000 0 - 11 11 2
Evergreen 202 530 - 12 13 3
Records: Evergreen 2-3, Holgate 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Kira Keller (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Evy Shrader.
Losing pitcher: Greyson Jones (2 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Olivia Blaker.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlain 2 home runs, double, 5 RBIs, 4 runs; Hannah Double double; Evy Shrader double, single; Marissa VanDenk double; Riley Studenka double, 2 runs; Kira Keller 2 RBIs; 2 runs; Avah Vaculik 2 singles. (Holgate) - Mya Tijerina double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Markee Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Olivia Blaker 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lilian Kirkland 2 runs.
Liberty Center 11, Liberty-Benton 2
FINDLAY — Liberty Center cruised to their third-straight win to begin the season with a 11-2 triumph over Liberty-Benton.
The Tigers used four runs in the fourth inning to break the game open while Molly Perry's four innings of three-hit, two run (one earned) ball gave them the win.
Bea Barrett had three hits on the day with a double and two singles doing the damage while Emma St. Clair scored twice and drove in two runs.
Liberty Center 214 211 0 - 11 8 2
Liberty-Benton 001 100 0 - 2 3 2
Records: Liberty Center 3-0, Liberty-Benton 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (4 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lauren Gerken (3 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Reagan Knapke.
Leading hitters: (L. Center) - Bea Barrett double, 2 singles; Laney Krugh 3 runs; Emma St. Clair 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (L-B) - 3 hits.
Swanton 9, Pettisville 6
SWANTON — Lexi Faber earned the win in the circle while also clubbing a home run, two singles, driving in three runs and scoring twice to help Swanton to a 9-6 win over Pettisville.
The Bulldogs led 7-2 after five innings but a four-run sixth put them in danger before two insurance runs and a clean seventh inning by Faber gave them the win.
Olivia Miller had two triples and two RBIs for the Blackbirds in the loss.
Pettisville 011 004 0 - 6 13 0
Swanton 412 002 x - 9 10 0
Records: Swanton 3-1, Pettisville 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Lexi Faber (7 innings, 13 hits, 6 runs, 10 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Macy Hoylman (6 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 7 earned, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Olivia Miller 2 triples, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Grace Hastings double, single; Jenna Norman double; Ashlynn Lugbill double, single; Ella Richer 2 singles; Naomi Richer 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Swanton) - Lexi Faber home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Lyla Carrizales 3 runs; Alaina Pelland 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ava Robasser 3 singles, 2 runs; Carli LaGrange 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 10, Stryker 8
WEST UNITY — In a game featuring 22 combined hits and 10 combined errors, Hilltop outlasted Stryker 10-8 in a wild non-league win.
Giada Rising doubled, one of four Cadets with multiple hits on the day, as Hilltop staked out an early 6-2 lead through three innings.
Olivia Clingaman homered, driving in a pair of runs for the Panthers. Emma Fulk added three base knocks.
Stryker 002 204 0 - 8 10 7
Hilltop 024 301 x - 10 12 3
Records: Hilltop 3-2, Stryker 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Giada Rising.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (6 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Emma Fulk 3 singles, 2 runs; Oliviah Clingaman single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sage Woolace 2 singles; Taylore Rethmel 2 RBIs; Laura Leupp 2 runs; Abbie Meyer 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Giada Rising single, double, 2 runs; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 2 singles; Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, 2 runs; Abby Austin 2 singles, 2 runs; Shealyn Brown 2 RBIs; Kenley Routt 2 steals.
Montpelier 17, North Central 5
PIONEER — Montpelier had the game in firm hands with an 8-4 lead headed to the seventh inning but a nine-run top of the seventh blew the game out of the water as the ran to a 17-5 win over Buckeye Border Conference foe North Central in non-league action.
Madelyn Hopper earned the win for the Locos going all seven innings and giving up five runs (two earned) on nine hits, 12 punchouts and two walks. Hopper also had three hits at the plate, scoring three times and driving in three more.
Kendall Sutton led the yard for the Panthers.
Montpelier 001 304 9 - 17 14 5
N. Central 100 112 0 - 5 9 7
Records: Montpelier 3-2, North Central 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (6.2 innings, 13 hits, 17 runs, 8 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Amara Wright.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Kaycee Humbarger double, 2 RBIs; Lyla Mahan double; Madelyn Hopper double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Bianca Phongphiou double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 4 runs; Bella Ramos 2 runs; Zoe Uribes 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (N. Central) - Kendall Sutton home run; Amara Wright 2 singles; Cailyn Meyers 2 singles.
Woodmore 26, Delta 12
DELTA — Woodmore scored early and often on Tuesday as the Wildcats downed Delta 26-12 in five innings.
The Panthers gave up 17 hits, but were able to manage 13 hits and 12 runs of their own in the loss. Mackenzie Clapp had a triple, two singles and three RBIs while Jaclyn Kohlhofer clubbed a double, a single and four RBIs.
Woodmore 856 25 - 26 17 3
Delta 331 14 - 12 13 5
Records: Delta 0-4, Woodmore 1-4
Winning pitcher: Cameran Quisno (5 innings, 13 hits, 12 runs, 9 earned, 10 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jasey Spiess (2 innings, 7 hits, 11 runs, 7 earned, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Jaclyn Kohlhofer, Mackenzie Clapp.
Leading hitters: (Woodmore) - Cameran Quisno double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kelsey Kaylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 5 runs; Emmaleigh Lawrence 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Kara Schneider 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lily Strong 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Izzy Helmke 3 runs; Kaitlyn Babka 4 runs; Livia Marshall 4 runs; Camille Strong 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs. (Delta) - Mackenzie Clapp triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jaclyn Kohlhofer double, single, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Kate Friess 2 runs; Chloe Cole 2 runs; Faith Kern 2 RBIs.
Continental 20, Pandora-Gilboa 0
CONTINENTAL — A ten run fourth inning was all Continental needed to put away a 20-0 run rule victory over Putnam County League foe Pandora-Gilboa.
The Pirates notched 16 hits on the day with Alli Scott's double, two RBIs and two runs scored leading the way. Gracie Homier was able to hold the Rockets scoreless at the plate going five innings and giving up no runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking just one.
P-G 000 00 - 0 4 2
Continental 064 (10)x - 20 16 0
Records: Continental 4-1, 2-0 PCL
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (5 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: A. Butte (4 innings, 16 hits, 20 runs, 13 earned, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (P-G) 4 hits. (Continental) - Dakota Gibbs triple, 2 RBIs; Tori Searfoss double, single, 2 runs; Raegan Clemens double; Alli Scott double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Reese Knowles 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Gracie Homier 2 singles; Lauren Williams 2 runs; Macie Cordes 2 singles, 2 runs; Madison Rayle 2 RBIs; Aislynn Noffsinger 2 runs.
Miller City 17, Kalida 3
KALIDA — Miller City scored nine runs in the first two inning and eight in the fifth to put the nail in the coffin of a 17-3 PCL win over Kalida.
Isabelle Reyna led the way in the circle going five innings and giving up six hits, three runs, striking out five and walking none. Sam Demuth was a home run short of the cycle and drove in two runs.
Miller City 720 08 - 17 16 0
Kalida 100 02 - 3 6 8
Records: Miller City 2-2, 1-0 PCL, Kalida 0-4, 0-2 PCL
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: B. Bassinger (5 innings, 16 hits, 17 runs, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Sam Demuth triple, double, single, 2 RBIs; C. Wilhelm double, 2 runs: Nicole Inkrott double, single, 2 runs; Isabelle Rieman double; T. Wilhelm 2 runs; Josie Otto 2 singles. (Kalida) - O. Olzak triple; Kassidy Hipsher double, single, 2 runs; M. Burgei 2 RBIs.
