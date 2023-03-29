Fairview 22, Delta 2
DELTA — Fairview batted through the order in three different innings, rolling past host Delta for a 22-2 victory.
Paige Ricica, Allison Rhodes and Lexi Taylor each had four-hit days for the Apaches (1-0), which finished with 25 hits in all. Taylor rolled up eight RBIs and a pair of stolen bases as well while Ricica struck out seven over four innings.
Kate Friess singled and doubled in the setback for the Panthers.
Fairview 354 550 - 22 25 1
Delta 100 10x - 2 4 3
Records: Fairview 1-0, Delta 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (5 innings, 22 runs, 15 earned, 25 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Lexi Taylor 3 singles, double, 8 RBIs, 4 runs, 2 steals; Allison Rhodes 3 singles, double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Paige Ricica 3 singles, double, 5 runs; Sydney Merritt 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Gracie Brown single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayla Mavis 2 singles, 2 runs; Bethany Shininger 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 4 runs. (Delta) - Kate Friess single, double.
Tinora 3, Bowling Green 1
Tinora pitcher Scylea Zolman struck out 15 and walked just two in a one-hitter against Bowling Green in the Rams’ 3-1 win.
Zolman also doubled and drove in a run in the season-opening win for Tinora (1-0) while leadoff hitter Anna Frazer had four of the team’s seven hits and swiped four bases.
B. Green 001 000 0 - 1 1 0
Tinora 001 002 x - 3 7 1
Records: Tinora 1-0, Bowling Green 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zoe Ziems (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Meg Kramp.
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) - Makenna Oates single. (Tinora) - Anna Frazer 3 singles, double, 2 runs, 4 steals; Scylea Zolman double; Logan McQuillin 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 9, Ayersville 2
LIBERTY CENTER — Molly Fuller laced a pair of doubles for Liberty Center, which defeated Ayersville 9-2 in head coach Nikki Keil’s coaching debut with the Tigers.
Molly Perry went the distance in the circle for LC (1-0), which plated five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.
Autumn Osborne had two base knocks to lead the Pilots (0-1), which committed three errors in the loss.
Ayersville 000 000 2 - 2 9 3
Liberty Center 000 005 4 - 9 10 0
Records: Liberty Center 1-0, Ayersville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (7 innings, 2 runs, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Autumn Osborne 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Molly Fuller 2 doubles.
Antwerp 10, Hicksville 9
ANTWERP — Antwerp staked out an 8-0 lead through four innings and staved off a comeback from Route 49 rival Hicksville to win a non-league contest 10-9 in eight frames.
Freshman Taylor Shull had five base hits from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, including a double. Caroline Rohrs and Elle Clem each had three hits, with Rohrs tallying three RBIs.
Leadoff hitter K Chapman had four hits, including a double, in the loss for Hicksville. A Sanders rapped three base knocks.
Hicksville 000 003 60 - 9 14 6
Antwerp 040 410 01 - 10 16 4
Records: Antwerp 2-0, Hicksville 0-1
Winning pitcher: Elle Clem (8 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 11 runs, 5 earned, 16 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman 3 singles, double, 2 runs; Addie Sanders 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Evy McAlexander single, double, 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 singles, 2 runs. (Antwerp) - Taylor Shull 4 singles, double; Caroline Rohrs 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Elle Clem 3 singles; Madison Peters 2 singles; Caydence Shull double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kearstyn Pierce 3 runs.
Bryan 11, Paulding 0
BRYAN — Bryan’s Thea Staten was a dual threat for the Bears in an 11-0 smothering of Paulding.
Staten struck out eight in a one-hit shutout for Bryan (2-0) while leading the Bears at the plate with three hits - including a double - and a pair of RBIs.
Jalyn Klopfenstein had the lone base knock in the season opener for the Panthers.
Paulding 000 000 - 0 1 1
Bryan 001 703 - 11 10 0
Records: Bryan 2-0, Paulding 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tia Mendez (3 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jalyn Klopfenstein.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Jalyn Klopfenstein single. (Bryan) - Thea Staten 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Kailee Thiel 3 RBIs; Josey Arnold 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 10, Wauseon 3
WAUSEON — Edgerton used the longball early and often in a 10-3 rout of host Wauseon.
Noelle Ritter and Nessa Cox each slammed two home runs in the win for the Bulldogs while CorinneCape and Ella Miller had one round-tripper each.
Danica Pack went yard in the loss for the Indians while Kendall Horner doubled in a three-hit effort.
Edgerton 404 100 1 - 10 14 1
Wauseon 101 001 0 - 3 10 1
Records: Edgerton 1-0, Wauseon 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (1 inning, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Kendall Horner.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter 2 singles, 2 home runs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Nessa Cox 2 home runs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Corinne Cape single, home run, 2 RBIs; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Casey Everetts 2 singles; Ella Miller home run, 2 runs. (Wauseon) - Kendall Horner 2 singles, double; Aubrianna Everly 2 singles; Ava Kovar 2 singles; Danica Pack home run; Bri Hayes 2 runs.
Maumee 6, Archbold 3
ARCHBOLD — Maumee staked out four runs before Archbold even took an at-bat in a 6-3 win over the Bluestreaks.
Natalie Nofziger connected for two home runs, driving in three runs for the Bluestreaks, while Ella Bowman, Meghan Taylor and Tess Ames each had two base knocks.
Maumee 400 011 0 - 6 12 0
Archbold 102 000 0 - 3 8 0
Records: Maumee 1-0, Archbold 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Hannah Ruiz (7 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Thiel (1 inning, 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Makena Thiel.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Haley Hughes 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Taylor Smith single, triple, 2 steals; Autumn Gugger 2 singles; Danielle Schriner 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lilly Duling home run. (Archbold) - Natalie Nofziger 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ella Bowman 2 singles; Meghan Taylor 2 singles; Tess Ames 2 singles.
Hilltop 8, North Central 7
WEST UNITY — Hilltop rallied from a 5-1 deficit through four innings to edge out North Central 8-7 for a non-league victory.
Sophie Graham, Abby Austin, Isabella Ackley and Brookyn Kuszmaul all rapped doubles in the win for the Cadets with Austin driving in three runs.
Makinzy King had three base knocks in the loss for the Eagles.
N. Central 000 500 20 - 7 10 2
Hilltop 001 051 01 - 8 13 3
Records: Hilltop 2-1, North Central 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (8 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (6 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: K Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Makinzy King 3 singles; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles, 2 steals; Alizabeth Pilmore 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Sophie Graham 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Abby Austin single, double, 3 RBIs; Isabella Ackley single, double; Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Brooklyn Kuszmaul double, 2 runs.
Montpelier 8, Pettisville 4
MONTPELIER — Madelyn Hopper struck out nine in a complete-game victory for Montpelier while smacking two singles in an 8-4 non-conference win over Pettisville.
Bianca Phongphiou doubled in the win for the Locos while Kelsie Bumb also had two base hits.
Liz Rochefort fanned seven in the circle for the Blackbirds, driving in three runs with two singles.
Pettisville 100 003 0 - 4 6 2
Montpelier 201 014 x - 8 9 0
Records: Montpelier 1-1, Pettisville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Liz Rochefort 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lily Wiemken 2 singles. (Montpelier) - Bianca Phongphiou single, double, 2 RBIs; Madelyn Hopper 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 2 runs; Lyla Mahan 2 runs.
Continental 9, Leipsic 1
CONTINENTAL — Continental scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and defeat Leipsic 9-1 in both teams’ season and PCL openers.
Gracie Homier struck out 11 and allowed just two hits and one unearned run for the Pirates while leading the team at the plate with three base hits and two runs. Raegen Clemens and Tori Searfoss each doubled for Continental.
Leipsic 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
Continental 002 133 x - 9 10 3
Records: Continental 1-0 (1-0 PCL), Leipsic 0-1 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ali Hermiller (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Olivia Tussing, Kyrsten Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Marisa Hermiller single, double. (Continental) - Gracie Homier 3 singles, 2 runs; Reese Knowles 2 singles, 2 runs; Raegen Clemens double; Tori Searfoss double; Lauren Williams 2 RBIs; Alli Scott 2 runs.
