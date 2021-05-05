METAMORA — Paige Ricica earned the win in the circle and clubbed four hits for Fairview in the No. 9 Apaches’ 13-4 road rout of Evergreen.
Ricica struck out five in the complete-game effort while homering and driving in four runs for the Apaches. Allison Rhodes also went yard with three RBIs while Anna Ankney had four hits.
Marissa VanDenk tallied three base knocks for the Vikings.
Fairview 101 034 4 - 13 16 4
Evergreen 003 010 4 - 4 9 4
Records: Fairview 17-1, Evergreen 9-7.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Breanna Huffman (7 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 16 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, double, home run, 4 RBIs; Anna Ankney 3 singles, double; Allison Rhodes single, home run, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Olivia Ricica single, double; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck; Alyssa Merritt double. (Evergreen) - Marissa VanDenk 3 singles; Macy Chamberlin 2 singles; Kennedy Keller 2 singles; Breanna Huffman double.
Edgerton 14, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Edgerton tagged Hicksville for 14 hits as the Bulldogs notched a 14-0 five-inning GMC victory.
Rylei Moreno connected for a grand slam in a three-hit day for Edgerton while Ella Miller and Holly Stark each hit a single and double.
Kadance Barnes doubled in the setback for the Aces.
Edgerton 270 50 - 14 14 1
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 4 3
Records: Edgerton 11-10 (4-2 GMC), Hicksville 6-14 (2-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (3 innings, 13 runs, 11 earned, 12 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Trista Bond.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Rylei Moreno 2 singles, home run; Ella Miller single, double; Holly Stark single, double; Noelle Ritter double; Avery DeGryse double. (Hicksville) - Kadance Barnes single, double.
Ayersville 11, Miller City 1
AYERSVILLE — Freshman Taylor Waldron was double trouble for Ayersville as the Pilots soared past Miller City 11-1.
Waldron struck out nine across six innings in the win while connecting for three singles and scoring three runs. Kelly Limbaugh and Hailey Bok each doubled
Aubrey Knueven connected for a home run for Miller City.
Miller City 010 000 - 1 5 2
Ayersville 030 152 - 11 20 0
Records: Ayersville 11-8, Miller City 5-11.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldron (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tess Oedy (5.1 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 20 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Aubrey Knueven home run; Aly Michel 2 doubles. (Ayersville) - Kelly Limbaugh 3 singles, double; Hailey Bok 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Taylor Waldron 3 singles, 3 runs; Hailey Johnson 3 singles; Kaylor Martin 3 singles; Rylee Barnett 2 doubles.
Bryan 6, Wayne Trace 0
HAVILAND — Bryan moved to 19-1 on the season, blanking Wayne Trace in a 6-0 shutout.
Addison Arnold fanned 10 in the three-hitter for the Golden Bears while lacing three singles at the dish.
Bryan 121 011 0 - 6 6 3
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Records: Bryan 19-1, Wayne Trace 10-9.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (7 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Addison Arnold 3 singles; Tabithah Taylor triple; Delilah Taylor double. (Wayne Trace) - 3 singles.
Antwerp 21, Delta 1
DELTA — Antwerp rolled up 20 hits and put up crooked numbers in all five frames in a 21-1 win at Delta.
Asti Coppes smashed five hits, including two doubles and a homer, with five RBIs for the Archers. Lauren Schuller and Heaven Bruce both chipped in three-hit days.
Antwerp 552 72 - 21 20 2
Delta 001 00 - 1 4 6
Records: Antwerp 8-6, Delta 1-15.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 singles, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (4 innings, 19 runs, 8 earned, 17 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Karsyn Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Asti Coppes 2 singles, 2 doubles, home run, 5 RBIs, 5 runs; Lauren Schuller 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Heaven Bruce 3 singles, 3 runs; Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles; Kennedy Trabel 2 singles; Madison Ruen double. (Delta) - Reagan Rouleau single, double.
Wauseon 12, Napoleon 1
NAPOLEON — Wauseon held Napoleon to just two base hits in the Indians’ 12-1 win.
Kaylee Hoover homered in the setback for the Wildcats.
Wauseon 521 04 - 12 8 1
Napoleon 000 10 - 1 2 2
Records: Wauseon 12-6, Napoleon 2-14.
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (2.2 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: Zari Fielder.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Kaylee Hoover home run.
Hilltop 17, Pettisville 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop moved closer to an unbeaten Buckeye Border Conference campaign, moving to 9-0 with a 17-0 blanking of Pettisville
Kodi Brenner fanned eight and scattered three hits for the D-IV No. 10 Cadets while Hannah Riley homered.
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 3 5
Hilltop 531 8x 0 - 17 11 0
Records: Hilltop 19-3 (9-0 BBC), Pettisville 5-8 (4-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kenzi Rivera (4 innings, 17 runs, 13 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 9 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - 3 singles. (Hilltop) - Hannah Riley single, home run; Holly Jermeay 2 singles; Sara Barnum 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker double.
Montpelier 10, North Central 4
PIONEER — Ashley Caudill slugged three hits, including a double, for Montpelier as the Locos downed North Central 10-4.
Cadey Hilliard scored three runs while going the distance in the circle to earn the win.
Montpelier 510 121 0 - 10 7 5
North Central 101 110 0 - 4 11 2
Records: Montpelier 5-13 (5-3 BBC), North Central 6-8 (3-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (5 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Ashley Caudill 2 singles, double; Cadey Hilliard 3 runs. (North Central) - Makinzy King 2 singles; Emma Fidler 2 singles; Darbi Stewart 2 singles; Kendall Sutton double; Kendee Hollstein double; Isabelle Burnett double.
Kalida 15, Continental 3
KALIDA — Kalida put up eight first-inning runs, exploiting six Continental errors in a 15-3 PCL victory.
Melanie Meyers tripled in the win for the Wildcats while Kassidy Hipsher stole three bases and scored three runs.
Maddie Burke drilled a triple and home run in the setback for the Pirates.
Continental 011 01 - 3 8 6
Kalida 813 3x - 15 7 0
Records: Kalida 6-11 (2-1 PCL), Continental 3-10 (0-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Molly Westrick (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Maddie Burke triple, home run; Tygre Troyer double. (Kalida) - Melanie Meyers single, triple; Kassidy Hipsher single, double, 3 runs, 3 steals; Maddy Nienberg double; Molly Westrick double.
