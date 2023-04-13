SHERWOOD — Strikeouts, strikeouts and more strikeouts was the name of the game between two Green Meadows Conference softball juggernauts Fairview and Tinora on Thursday as Paige Ricica outdueled Scylea Zolman and helped the Apaches to a crucial 1-0 win.
Going into the contest, both teams knew exactly what type of game this was going to be as Zolman, the reigning GMC and Crescent-News player of the year, was going up against a senior in Ricica who helped Fairview to a state title in the circle two years ago.
It lived up to the billing, as the two combined for 34 strikeouts, and gave up just six hits between the two of them.
In the end, it was Ricica’s ability to control herself on the mound, even through a nine inning battle against a tough Tinora lineup, that ultimately won the day. Heading into the ninth inning, Ricica proved she was as strong as ever striking out the Rams in order.
“Coming in, I knew that it was going to be a battle of the pitchers and I knew I just had to play my game and help my defense get easy outs,” Ricica said. “I’ve been in tough situations before so I think that experience helped me a lot, just to know that I can do it and keep my mental composure.”
But when Zolman came out for the bottom of the ninth, the control that she had throughout the entire game started to fade ever so slightly, as after giving up a leadoff double to Gracie Brown, and a sacrifice bunt to Sydney Merritt, she walked Bethany Shininger.
In that at-bat with Shininger, Zolman threw several wild pitches, but catcher Tanae Smith was able to handle it, either quickly getting a rebound off the backstop or stopping it entirely. But with two strikes on Kayla Mavis, a ball in the dirt kicked out to the right and allowed Brown to come in for the walk off run.
“It was just nine innings, we’ve been here before so I wasn’t concerned about that too much,” Fairview head coach Tony Fairchild said of stamina being an issue. “We’ve got to work on the offensive side, but Paige Ricica is a great pitcher and Fairview is a great team so hats of to them.”
Brown, a senior for the Apaches, and her ability to jumpstart the Fairview offense was crucial on the day as she had the only two hits of the day against Zolman and smartly picked the right moment to dash home for the winning run.
“Words and thoughts right now are tough to come by, I just couldn’t be happier and more proud for our team,” Fairview head coach Staci Renollet said of the win, avenging their 3-0 loss to Tinora from the season prior. “We kept talking about that first person getting on base, which she did, and then Sydney Merritt, coming in getting the bunt down was huge too.”
“We were looking for that spark, and Gracie, a senior, just came up huge today,” Renollet added.
The win for the Apaches pushes them to a perfect 7-0 overall on the season but more importantly to 3-0 inside the GMC. With four games left to play in the conference slate, and still being tied with Edgerton at the top of the standings, the Apaches’ focus is still on continuing to win.
But no one for the Apaches would be scared to admit that getting this win is a sigh of relief, as either Tinora or Fairivew have won the outright GMC title every year dating back to 2013.
“It’s definitely not a GMC championship at this point so we just have to remain focused and poised,” Renollet said. “But this is a big win against a rival and a great team that went to regionals last year so hopefully it builds a lot of confidence in our team of what we are capable of.”
Despite Ricica dominating for a large portion of the contest, Tinora had their chances to get on the board but just were not able to squeak a run across. The Rams outhit the Apaches 4-2 on the day and got a runner to third in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
In the sixth, Smith advanced to third after being hit to lead off the frame, but two strikeouts from Ricica and a groundout got the Apaches out of it.
Then in the seventh, freshman Paige Gamby came up and slapped a single into center field to lead things off, advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third all with one out. Zolman laid down a bunt but Gamby got caught in a rundown and was ultimately caught trying to score at home.
Finally, in the eighth inning Anna Frazer and Tegan Norden each notched back-to-back two-out singles to make it first and third, but three-hole hitter Logan McQuillin grounded out on the first pitch she saw to end the inning.
So in the end, not only was Ricica’s stamina crucial, so too was her ability to come through for the Apaches in some dangerous situations.
“I’ve got four strong seniors and I knew they were going to do everything possible to win this game,” Renollet said. “I don’t really know how Paige could have possibly pitched a better game against an unbelievable offense and when our defense needed to make plays, we stayed focused.”
“I always just remember that softball is a team sport,” Ricica said. “So I just need to do my job for my teammates so that they can do their job and help me out. I know that even if I’m not hitting my spots or throwing the hardest because it’s the ninth inning, I know that my defense has my back.”
Ricica finished with 18 strikeouts and just one walk in the complete game shutout. Zolman had 16 punchouts and five walks, but gave up just two hits in the contest compared to Ricica’s four.
“Fairview is a great team, they always have been and Paige Ricica took them to the state championship and she’s still out there throwing so you know she’s got it,” Fairchild said. “Both pitchers pitched absolutely fantastic and I can’t take anything away from them. Unfortunately in a game like this, somebody’s gotta win and we just came up on the short side of the stick.”
Fairview will play three-straight non-league games, all on the road starting with Crestview on Friday at 5 p.m. They’ll continue their GMC league title chase at Paulding next Tuesday. Tinora will take on Allen East in a home doubleheader on Saturday. They’ll get Edgerton on the road next Tuesday in their next conference game.
Tinora 000 000 000 - 0 4 2
Fairview 000 000 001 - 1 2 0
Records: Fairview 7-0, 3-0 GMC; Tinora 6-3, 2-1 GMC
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (9 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 18 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (8.1 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 16 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Anna Frazer 2 singles. (Fairview) - Gracie Brown 2 doubles.
