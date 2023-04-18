PAULDING — Fairview softball continued their perfect season, moving to 11-0, 4-0 and taking sole possession of first place in the Green Meadows Conference with a five-inning, 13-1 over Paulding on the road.
Paige Ricica continued her dominance both in the circle and at the plate, clubbing a home run, a double and driving in three runs while also throwing five innings of one-hit, one-run ball with seven punch outs. Riley Stork took the loss for the Panthers.
Bethany Shininger, Carrie Zeedyk and Lexi Taylor all had extra base hits for the Apaches as well while Allison Rhodes drove in three runs. Maci Kauser logged a double as the only hit for Paulding.
Fairview 302 17 - 13 12 1
Paulding 000 10 - 1 1 1
Records: Fairview 11-0, 4-0 GMC; Paulding 4-8, 0-4 GMC
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs, 11 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bethany Shininger triple, double, 2 runs; Carrie Zeedyk double, single, 2 runs; Lexi Taylor double; Allison Rhodes 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kourtney Grinnell 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Maci Kauser double.
Tinora 11, Edgerton 2
EDGERTON — Tinora handed Edgerton its first GMC loss, using a five-run fifth inning to catapult the Rams to an 11-2 road win over the Bulldogs.
Scylea Zolman went all seven in the circle and struck out 14 while giving up seven hits and one earned run. She also left the yard along with two others for the Rams as Paige Carpenter had two round-trippers and Tanae Smith had one as well.
Noelle Ritter left the yard for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Tinora 051 112 1 - 11 17 0
Edgerton 000 001 1 - 2 7 1
Records: Tinora 7-4, 3-1 GMC; Edgerton 6-5, 3-1 GMC
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Addie Cape (2 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Wallace.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Paige Carpenter 2 home runs, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Anna Frazer 3 singles, 3 runs; Maren Pittman 2 singles; Logan McQuillin 2 singles; Paige Gamby double; Zoe Roesti double; Scylea Zolman home run, double, 2 runs; Tegan Norden double, single; Tanae Smith home run, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter home run, single; Casey Everetts double.
Ayersville 8, Wayne Trace 7
HAVILAND — After rallying from 7-0 down through four innings to force extras, an RBI single in the top of the 11th by Aeriel Brown lifted Ayersville past Wayne Trace, 8-7.
Brown led the Pilots with three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs while Mikala Schindler drilled a three-run homer in the fifth inning to get the comeback started.
Logen Bland had three hits, including a double, for Wayne Trace while Paige Alber slammed a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Ayersville 000 031 300 01 - 8 13 2
Wayne Trace 002 500 000 00 - 7 7 3
Records: Ayersville 8-4 (2-2 GMC), Wayne Trace 5-8 (1-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (10 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Taylor Waldron.
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (11 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 13 hits, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Aeriel Brown 3 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Mabel McGuire 2 singles, 2 runs; Allison Eldridge 2 singles; Mikala Schindler home run, 3 RBIs; Taylor Waldron double. (Wayne Trace) - Logen Bland 2 singles, double; Paige Alber home run, 3 RBIs; Kaitlin Slade 2 RBIs; Ava Zartman 2 runs.
Antwerp 20, Hicksville 14
HICKSVILLE — In a game featuring over 30 hits combined and 13 total errors, Antwerp prevailed against GMC rival Hicksville in a 20-14 barnburner.
Caroline Rohrs ripped four hits, including a pair of triples, with five RBIs in the win for the Archers. Jillian Treece and Taylor Shull each had four hits in the win.
Kennedy Adams took the loss in the circle while driving in four runs for the Aces. Katie Chapman connected for a home run.
Antwerp 320 225 6 - 20 19 7
Hicksville 062 000 6 - 14 12 6
Records: Antwerp 7-4 (1-3 GMC), Hicksville 7-6 (2-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 14 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Elle Clem.
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (6.1 innings, 11 runs, 6 earned, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Caroline Rohrs 2 singles, 2 triples, 5 runs, 5 RBIs; Jillian Treece 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Taylor Shull 4 singles, 4 runs; Kearstyn Pierce single, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Emma Townley 2 singles; Madison Peters home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Elle Clem 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Estee Lichty 2 runs. (Hicksville) - McKenna Rice 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kennedy Adams single, double, 4 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Katie Chapman home run, 3 RBIs; Jaylynn Price double, 2 runs; Addie Sanders 2 runs; Evy McAlexander 2 runs.
Archbold 12, Elmwood 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold used 10 runs combined between the fifth and sixth innings to run rule Elmwood 12-2 in a non-league battle.
Natalie Nofziger was a home run short of the cycle and drove in two runs while also garnering the complete game win in the circle. Bre Boysel, Ella Bowman and Tess Ames all drove in two runs for the Blue Streaks in the win as well.
Elmwood 010 010 - 2 5 4
Archbold 000 264 - 12 11 1
Records: Archbold 7-5, Elmwood 11-3
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: K. Keiffer (2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: M. Milligan.
Leading hitters: (Elmwood) - K. Science home run, single. (Archbold) - Natalie Nofziger triple, double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Bre Boysel double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ella Bowman double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tess Ames 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ryann Burkholder 2 singles; Kaylen Behnfeldt 2 runs.
Bryan 4, Otsego 1
TONTOGANY — Bryan used a four-run fourth inning to overcome Otsego 4-1 in a non-league road tilt.
Freshman Thea Staten continued her dominance in the circle, giving up three hits and one run over seven innings of work while striking out 15 and walking two. Staten also had a double in the game while Josie Arnold logged a triple and two singles for a three-hit day.
Riley Rowe went all seven for the Knights and struck out 11 while also logging two of the three hits for Otsego in the game as well.
Bryan 000 400 0 - 4 7 2
Otsego 000 000 1 - 1 3 5
Records: Bryan 11-1, Otsego 8-4
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Rowe (7 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Josie Arnold triple, 2 singles; Thea Staten double; Marlee Yoder 2 RBIs, Reese Grothaus 2 RBIs. (Otsego) - Riley Rowe 2 singles.
Liberty Center 8, Swanton 4
SWANTON — In a battle of 2-0 league squads, Liberty Center earned its third NWOAL victory by doubling up Swanton, 8-4.
Bea Barrett was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs for LC, while Eme Gray had two base knocks.
Alexa Faber had three hits, including a double, to pace the Bulldogs.
Liberty Center 201 040 1 - 8 7 2
Swanton 000 200 2 - 4 9 2
Records: Liberty Center 9-2 (3-0 NWOAL), Swanton 5-5 (2-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (6 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Bea Barrett single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Eme Gray 2 singles; Emma St. Clair 2 RBIs. (Swanton) - Alexa Faber 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 singles; Miranda Yeager 2 singles; Leanna Wilson 2 RBIs.
Stryker 12, Holgate 9
HOLGATE — Despite making eight errors, Stryker was able to come away with their first win of the season over BBC rival Holgate in a 12-9, nine-inning victory.
The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the ninth to come away with the win and then got a shutdown inning from Taylore Rethmel, who went all nine innings in the circle and gave up just one earned run while striking out eight and walking one.
Emma Fulk came a home run short of the cycle while driving in two runs. Gabby Ramon also had a double, two singles and drove in two as well. Olivia Blaker and Madison Downing each had doubles for the Tigers.
Stryker 204 021 003 - 12 16 8
Holgate 201 402 000 - 9 9 0
Records: Stryker 1-7, 1-2 BBC; Holgate 1-7, 0-2 BBC
Winning pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (8.2 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 1 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Greyson Jones (2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Olivia Blaker, Lilian Kirkland.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace triple; Laura Leupp triple, double; Emma Fulk triple, double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Brooke Collins double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Abbie Meyer double; Taylore Rethmel double; Olivia Clingaman 2 runs; Gabby Ramon double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Holgate) - Olivia Blaker double; Madison Downing double, 2 runs; Greyson Jones 2 singles; Mya Tijernia 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Pettisville 15, Edon 3
PETTISVILLE — Despite a three-run Edon first inning, Pettisville was able to respond with four runs in the bottom of the first, and 11 runs over the next three innings to run away with a 15-3 win over the Bombers.
Olivia Miller starred at the plate for the Blackbirds, clubbing two doubles and driving in five RBIs while Ashlynn Lugbill doubled and drove in two more runs. Elisabeth Rochefort earned the win in the circle, taking over in the second inning and throwing four scoreless frames.
Emma Hickman and Allyson Derck each had two singles for Edon.
Edon 300 00 - 3 7 5
Pettisville 433 5x - 15 8 2
Records: Pettisville 5-4, 3-1 BBC; Edon 1-10, 0-4 BBC
Winning pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Macy Hoylman.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (2 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Meghan Derck, Brianna Fitch.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Emma Hickman 2 singles; Allyson Derck 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Olivia Miller 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Ashlynn Lugbill double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Alli King 2 singles, 2 runs; Naomi Richer 2 runs; Kelsey Bennett 2 RBIs; Macy Hoylman 2 RBIs.
Columbus Grove 23, Continental 18
CONTINENTAL — Columbus Grove and Continental combined to score 41 runs in a behemoth Putnam County League score line that saw the Bulldogs come out on top of the Pirates 23-19.
The two teams combined for 39 hits and 17 errors in the game as well. Freshman Kimberly Grant left the yard for the Pirates and came across to score three times while Gracie Homier was a home run short of the cycle and drove in three runs.
C. Grove 013 267 4- 23 20 4
Continental 117 153 0 - 18 19 13
Records: Columbus Grove 8-5, 3-1 PCL; Continental 6-6, 3-1 PCL
Winning pitcher: Dakota Dunn (5 innings, 13 hits, 15 runs, 12 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Abby Stechschullte.
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 20 hits, 23 runs, 10 earned, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Jaelyn Mangas home run, triple, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Megan Bogart home run, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; 4 runs; Gwen Langhals triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Dakota Dunn triple, 2 runs; Abby Stechschulte 3 singles, 4 runs; Isabelle Ramos 3 runs; Erianne Heffner 2 runs; Lauren Fuerst 3 singles, 2 runs. (Continental) - Kimberly Grant home run, single, 3 runs; Gracie Homier triple, double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Aislynn Noffsinger double; Alli Scott 2 singles, 4 runs; Reese Knowles 2 singles, 3 runs; Raegan Clemens 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Tori Searfoss 4 singles.
Miller City 12, Leipsic 2
MILLER CITY — Miller City moved to 3-0 in Putnam County League contests with a 12-2 win over visiting Leipsic.
Taylor Michel homered in the win for the Wildcats while Samantha DeMuth had a double and triple.
Leipsic 000 20 - 2 4 1
M. City 317 1x - 12 11 0
Records: Miller City 8-2 (3-0 PCL), Leipsic 4-4 (1-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ali Hermiller (4 innings, 12 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Ava Schroeder single, double; Marisa Hermiller double. (Miller City) - Samantha DeMuth double, triple, 2 runs; Taylor Michel single, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Nicolette Inkrott 2 singles; Anna Niese double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals; Taygen Rieman 2 runs.
