SHERWOOD – Fairview finished off a perfect GMC slate in fine form, getting hits all over the line-up in a 14-0 win over Ayersville.
“At the beginning of the season, when we are setting goals, a GMC championship is always No. 1 for us,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “Like we talk about every year, it’s tough to win it and tough to repeat. We have a target on our back and we’re going to get everybody’s best effort. Again, all the credit to all the girls for playing hard and really focusing.”
The Apaches will carry a 20-1 record into Friday’s Division III sectional final at home against Liberty-Benton.
“We always want to play our best ball ending the GMC season and coming in the tournament,” added Renollet. “I feel like we really are, because we’ve got girls who are confident and are playing well together. They know they can count on each other.”
Olivia Ricica started the onslaught when she doubled into the leftfield corner with two outs in the first scoring Cassie Mavis. The Apaches added three more runs in the second, with Anna Ankney tallying two of the runs with a shot deep into the woods past the field of play in left.
Fairview put the game away with 10 runs in third. Kiersten Cline and Olivia Ricica started the inning with back-to-back triples. Twelve straight batters reached base in the third for Fairview. Alyssa Merritt did the most damage, supplying a two-run single.
“We have so many people contributing, I know it’s a matter of time,” Renollet said of the offense.
Lost in the shuffle is what Paige Ricica did in the circle. She fanned five in a row after walking Ayersville’s leadoff batter Kelly Limbaugh and finished the game with two singles allowed and nine strikeouts and two walks.
“I’m sure the girls are excited about the 14 (runs) side, but I’m more excited about the zero side because defense wins championships and we have such an explosive offensive team,” stated the Fairview coach. “If we can the defense attacking, with Paige and Olivia (Ricica) working together, if we hold good hitting teams, that to me is huge.”
The winner of Friday’s sectional final will advance to a district semifinal on May 18 at Lima Bath.
Ayersville 000 00 – 0 2 0
Fairview 13(10) 0x – 14 13 0
Records: Ayersville 12-9 (2-4 GMC), Fairview 20-1 (7-0 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (2 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Hailey Bok.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Hailey Johnson double. (Fairview) – Anna Ankney 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Kiersten Cline triple; Olivia Ricica double, triple, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Merritt single, double, 3 RBIs; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Allison Rhodes single, RBI.
