HICKSVILLE — Fairview clinched at least a share of its 16th Green Meadows Conference title on Tuesday as the No. 5 Apaches downed county rival Hicksville 13–0 in five innings on a historic day on the diamond.
Paige Ricica was once again dominant in the circle for Fairview, going five innings and giving up no runs on two hits, four strikeouts and one walk. She also tripled and scored twice in the win, which also marked the 400th career victory for Fairview mentor Staci Renollet. The 25-year veteran coach is now 400-137 after the Apaches' 16th win of the year.
Lexi Taylor left the yard with a solo home run while both Carrie Zeedyk and Allison Rhodes each had four RBIs. Kennedy Adams took the loss for Hicksville in the circle and had both hits, both singles, for the Aces in the game.
The Apaches will have a chance to take the title outright on Thursday at Edgerton.
Fairview 216 04 - 13 10 0
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 2 3
Records: Fairview 16-0 (6-0 GMC), Hicksville 9-10 (2-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (5 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, 7 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Lexi Taylor home run; Paige Ricica triple, single, 2 runs; Carrie Zeedyk double, single, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Allison Rhodes single, 4 RBIs; Bethany Shininger 2 singles, 2 runs; Kayla Mavis 2 runs; Brooklyn Sims 2 runs, 3 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Kennedy Adams 2 singles.
Tinora 6, Ayersville 2
Tinora softball kept its GMC title hopes alive with a 6-2 win over rival Ayersville on Tuesday.
The Rams scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a two-run home run from Zoe Roesti to take the lead and ultimately the game. Scylea Zolman struck out 13 and gave up just two hits to get the win in the circle.
Kendra Waldron took the loss for Ayersville. Waldron had a single and scored one of the two Pilot runs.
Ayersville 100 010 0 - 2 2 3
Tinora 020 004 x - 6 6 1
Records: Tinora 12-4 (5-1 GMC), Ayersville 10-5 (3-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (6 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - 2 hits. (Tinora) - Zoe Roesti home run, 2 RBIs; Anna Frazer double, single; Paige Gamby 2 singles, 2 runs.
Antwerp 10, Paulding 2
ANTWERP — Antwerp scored eight runs in the sixth inning and downed county rival Paulding 10-2 in the process.
Elle Clem threw all seven innings and gave up just two runs on three hits. Kearstyn Pierce had 2 doubles and two RBIs while Caydence Shull tripled and drove in two runs.
Maci Kauser, Brooklyn Bakle and Jocelyn Parrett all had multi-hit days for the Panthers.
Paulding 000 100 1 - 2 6 5
Antwerp 200 008 x - 10 8 0
Records: Antwerp 8-8 (2-4 GMC), Paulding 4-10 (0-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Elle Clem (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (6 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Maci Kauser 2 singles; Brooklyn Bakle double, single; Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Kearstyn Pierce 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Caydence Shull triple, 2 RBIs; Caroline Rohrs triple, 2 runs; Maddy Peters double; Emma Townley double.
Edgerton 5, Wayne Trace 0
EDGERTON — Edgerton kept their dreams of a GMC title alive with a 5-0 blanking of Wayne Trace.
The Bulldogs are now 5-1 in league play with one league game left and undefeated Fairview coming to Edgerton on Thursday. A win over the Apaches would give the Bulldogs a share of the tile.
Corinne Cape threw the shutout, giving up six hits and striking out three. Lola Giesge had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Wayne Trace saw Kaitlin Slade and Allison Schilt each notch two singles in the loss.
W. Trace 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Edgerton 002 003 x - 5 6 2
Records: Edgerton 11-5 (5-1 GMC), Wayne Trace 7-11 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Allison Schilt 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Lola Giesige home run, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nessa Cox 2 RBIs.
Continental 19, Kalida 7
KALIDA — Continental scored four runs in four straight innings in a 19-7 rout of Kalida.
Raegen Clemens had four hits, including a double, for the Pirates while scoring four runs. Gracie Homier struck out eight in the win.
Kassidy Hipsher connected on a double and triple for Kalida.
Continental 124 444 - 19 22 0
Kalida 300 040 - 7 10 4
Records: Continental 7-8 (4-1 PCL), Kalida 1-12 (0-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (6 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Nienberg (6 innings, 19 runs, 16 earned, 22 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Raegen Clemens 3 singles, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Reese Knowles 3 singles, 2 runs; Aislynn Noffsinger 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Gracie Homier single, double, 3 runs; Kimberly Grant single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Tori Searfoss 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lauren Williams 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alli Scott double; Dakota Gibbs double, 2 RBIs. (Kalida) - Kassidy Hipsher double, triple; Kate Foppe single, double, 2 RBIs; Bailey Basinger 2 singles; Maddie Nienberg 2 runs; Adelyn Ridinger 2 RBIs.
Miller City 20, Pandora-Gilboa 0
PANDORA — Miller City scored at least two runs in all five innings, rolling past PCL foe Pandora-Gilboa 20-0.
Isabelle Reyna struck out eight and allowed just three hits in the shutout win while Chelsea Wilhelm ripped two triples with three RBIs.
Miller City 545 24 - 20 18 0
Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 - 0 3 4
Records: Miller City 11-4 (4-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 1-11 (1-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Abigail Butte (5 innings, 20 runs, 12 earned, 18 hits, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Samantha DeMuth 3 singles, triple, 5 runs; Jordan Schnipke single, double, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Michel 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 triples, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Morgan Verhoff single, double, 2 RBIs; Taylor Wilhelm double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Nicolette Inkrott 2 RBIs. (Pandora-Gilboa) - 3 singles.
