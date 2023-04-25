Fairview Renollet 400th win

Fairview players and coaches pose with Apache head coach Staci Renollet after the team's 13-0 win over Hicksville on Tuesday that marked both a GMC title-clinching victory and Renollet's 400th career coaching win at Fairview.

HICKSVILLE — Fairview clinched at least a share of its 16th Green Meadows Conference title on Tuesday as the No. 5 Apaches downed county rival Hicksville 13–0 in five innings on a historic day on the diamond.

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments