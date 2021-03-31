ANTWERP — Antwerp racked up five total home runs as the Archers picked up a 24-0 non-conference win over visiting Hicksville.

Astianna Coppes went yard twice in a four-hit day, adding a single and double. Junior Emerson Litzenberg also cranked a pair of home runs while also pitching a five-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Hicksville 0

Antwerp 24

Records: Antwerp 1-0, Hicksville 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Sydney Bland (3 innings, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Allie Nelson.

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Astianna Coppes single, double, 2 home runs; Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles, 2 home runs; Molly Reinhart 2 doubles, home run; Heaven Bruce single, double.

Fairview 24, Delta 0

DELTA – Anna Ankney, Paige Ricica, Kiersten Cline and Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck all hit home runs for the Apaches as Fairview hammered Delta 24-0 to start the season.

Ankney and Paige Ricica both drove in four runs in the win.

Fairview 628 62 — 24 17 1

Delta 000 00 — 0 2 3

Records: Fairview 1-0, Delta 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (3 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Jasmin Minck.

Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (2 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Karsyn Gillen, Jasey Spiess.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Anna Ankney home run, single, 4 RBIs; Paige Ricica home run, double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Kiersten Cline home run, triple, single, 2 RBIs; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck home run, single, 2 RBIs; Olivia Ricica double; Alyssa Merritt 2 RBIs; Clair Shininger 2 singles; Carrie Zeedyk 3 RBIs.

Liberty Center 12, Ayersville 1

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center got the bats going early, rapping two triples and two doubles in the second inning to break open a 12-1 win against Ayersville.

Sam Engler homered in the first frame for the Tigers while Bea Barrett added a double.

Nikole Vold recorded the lone base knock for the Pilots as LC hurler Reese Kessler fanned eight in a one-hitter.

Ayersville 000 010 0 — 1 1 0

Liberty Center 453 000 x — 12 14 1

Records: Liberty Center 1-0, Ayersville 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (5 innings, 1 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Mikala Shindler (1.2 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Sam Engler single, double, home run, 4 RBI; Bea Barrett 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Michaela Jeffers double, triple, 2 RBIs; Watchowski triple, 3 RBIs.

Wauseon 9, Edgerton 1

WAUSEON – Payton Albright cranked a home run for Wauseon as the Indians beat Edgerton 9-1.

Macee Schang limited the Bulldogs to a single run on three hits in the circle.

Edgerton 010 000 0 — 1 9 2

Wauseon 405 000 x — 9 13 0

Records: Wauseon 3-0, Edgerton 2-1.

Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (6 innings, 13 hits, 9 nine, 7 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Edgerton) – Grace Schroeder 2 doubles. (Wauseon) – Payton Albright home run, 2 doubles; Jayli Vasquez 2 doubles; Alexis Haury 3 singles; Jettie Burgei 2 singles.

Bryan 7, Paulding 5

BRYAN — Addie Arnold fanned nine in the circle for Bryan as a five-run fifth inning propelled the Bears to a 7-5 win over Paulding.

Arnold scattered eight hits in the complete-game win, backed up by doubles from Bre Long and Alexandra Vreeland and a three-bagger from Scout Smith.

Leigha Egnor had three base hits, including a double, for the Panthers.

Paulding 100 012 1 — 5 8 1

Bryan 010 150 x — 7 10 1

Records: Bryan 2-0, Paulding 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Leigha Egnor (6 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Leigha Egnor 2 singles, double; Jalynn Parrett single, double. (Bryan) — Alexandra Vreeland single, double, 2 RBIs; Bre Long single, double; Scout Smith triple, 2 runs.

Archbold 10, Maumee 7

ARCHBOLD – Both teams managed big innings at the plate as Archbold improved to 2-0 with a 10-7 win at home over Maumee.

After Maumee took a 4-1 lead with four runs in the top of the second, the Streaks came back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Archbold led 9-4 in the sixth when the Panthers closed the gap with three runs.

Kylie Sauder and Addi Ziegler each hit a double for Archbold.

Maumee 040 003 0 — 7 5 6

Archbold 170 011 x — 10 7 4

Records: Archbold 2-0.

Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (3 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Lucia Rodriguez, Ella Bowman.

Losing pitcher: Brooks (5.1 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 6 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Yarberry.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Kylie Sauder single, double; Addi Ziegler double.

Van Buren 9, Patrick Henry 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren pitcher Madison Martin struck out 16 Patrick Henry batters in a one-hitter as the Black Knights downed PH, 9-0.

An Audrey Honeck base hit was the lone knock for the Pats, which surrendered four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Patrick Henry 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Van Buren 010 440 x — 9 11 2

Records: Van Buren 3-0, Patrick Henry 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 16 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Audrey Honeck (3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ella Meyer.

Leading hitters: (Van Buren) — Avery Wymer single, 2 doubles; Madison Martin single, triple; Belle Miller double, 4 RBIs; Maddie Pawlak double; Shelbee Atchison double, 3 runs.

Stryker 16, Montpelier 10

MONTPELIER — Stryker took advantage of eight Montpelier errors, dealing the host Locos a 16-10 Buckeye Border Conference setback.

Caitlyn Lyons had a single and double for the Panthers while Sage Woolace scored three runs. Gabriella Ramon and Adysen Andres each added a two-bagger.

Ashley Caudill recorded and Amy Prekop each had three base hits for Montpelier while Alyssa Custer doubled and drove in three runs.

Stryker 314 420 1 — 16 8 3

Montpelier 410 202 2 — 10 13 8

Records: Stryker 1-1 (1-0 BBC), Montpelier 0-2 (0-1 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (7 innings, 10 runs, 13 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (4.1 innings, 14 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 8 walks). Other: Cadey Hilliard.

Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Caitlyn Lyons single, double; Adysen Andres double, 2 runs; Gabriella Ramon double; Sage Woolace 3 runs; Karah Gerencser 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ariane Dangler 2 runs. (Montpelier) — Amy Prekop 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Ashley Caudill 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Bianca Phongphiou single, double; Emily Fritsch single, double, 2 runs; Jessi Bumb 2 runs; Addison Dick 2 runs; Alyssa Custer double, 3 RBIs.

Pettisville 8, North Central 2

PIONEER – Trailing 2-1, Pettisville tallied five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to start the BBC season with an 8-2 win at North Central.

Alli King led the Blackbird offense with 3 RBIs.

Elisabeth Rochefort shook off a rough start to get the win in the circle.

Pettisville 001 052 0 — 8 9 1

North Central 101 000 0 — 2 3 3

Records: Pettisville 1-0 (1-0 BBC), North Central 1-1 (0-1 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 2 earned, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Isabelle Burnett.

Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Alli King 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Taylor Boger single, 2 RBIs; Ella Richer 2 singles. (North Central) – Kendall Sutton 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

