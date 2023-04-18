After one inning of play from Defiance High School on Tuesday, Defiance softball effectively put the game away with a 12-spot in the first stanza en route to a 14-0 Western Buckeye League victory over Lima Shawnee.
The win pushes the Bulldogs to a still unscathed 5-0 record inside league play and pushes them over the double-digit win mark with a 10-4 overall record on the season.
The tidal wave of first inning runs came thanks to 10 hits, four extra base hits, two walks and three errors.
Bella Gutierrez led off the inning with a double and was driven in along with Elizabeth Hoffman thanks to a two-RBI triple from Ayvah Cullen. Gutierrez would later get an RBI single while Amira Jallad notched an RBI double and Taighen Zipfel a two-RBI double.
Gutierrez and Cullen each notched three-hit days. Gutierrez drove in two runs and scored two herself. Zipfel and Taylya Escamilla each had two RBIs.
In the circle, Zipfel threw a three-hit shutout in five innings, striking out seven and walking one for her ninth win of the season.
It is a win that gets Defiance back on track after they lost both of their games in their Saturday doubleheader against Perrysburg and Bryan.
"We had a great bounce back win tonight. After losing the Saturday games, the ladies came in focused and were ready to go tonight," Parrish said of the win. "We were aggressive at the plate and we made plays behind Taighen. She was solid in the circle once again tonight."
The Bulldogs will go for their sixth WBL win on Friday at Kenton. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Shawnee 000 00 - 0 3 5
Defiance (12)00 2x - 14 14 0
Records: Defiance 10-4, 5-0 WBL; Lima Shawnee 0-9, 0-3 WBL.
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: A. Melson (4 innings, 14 hits, 14 runs, 3 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Shawnee) - 3 hits. (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen triple, double, single; Taighen Zipfel double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Amira Jallad double; Eliza Ramirez double; Bella Gutierrez 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Talya Escamilla 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Roth 2 runs;
