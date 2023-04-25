ELIDA — Defiance softball traveled to Elida on Tuesday and took down the opposing Bulldogs with a 13-3 run rule win that puts DHS one league victory away from clinching a share of their eighth Western Buckeye League title.
It started with a four-run first inning for Defiance as the first three batters of the game reached and saw Vida Cazarez bring home one with a sac fly followed by RBI doubles from Taighen Zipfel and Lindsay Roth as well as an RBI single from Talya Escamilla.
Defiance never let go of that lead as, despite two runs in the bottom of the first inning by Elida, Defiance tagged three more on in the fourth and six in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Brooke Gathman.
That six-run sixth was enough to hand the Bulldogs the run-rule win, as Zipfel allowed just four baserunners and three hits over the final five innings, gaining her 10th win of the season in the circle. She struck out seven and walked none in the contest.
Defiance had 15 hits and six extra-base hits, all from different players, on offense. Bella Gutirrez and Elizabeth Hoffman each set the table nicely in the top two spots in the order, as they both had three hits with Gutierrez scoring twice and Hoffman three times.
Meanwhile, Ayvah Cullen, Talya Escamilla and Lindsay Roth all drove in two runs a piece, while Gathman’s sixth-inning double gave her three RBIs on the day.
It was a great win tonight, we once again hit well and had good defense. Taighen threw a heck of a game tonight. She worked through some adversity but finished strong," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "We are 15 strong. Everybody on the bench and on the field is a vital part of this team. Our bench players work just as hard in the dugout as their teammates that are playing. It was a total team win tonight."
The Bulldogs are now 12-4 overall and 6-0 in the WBL and with Lima Bath’s 9-3 defeat of Celina on Tuesday, they hold a two-game league advantage with three to play, meaning that a win over Bath on Thursday will give them a share of their WBL eighth league title.
"We still haven't won anything yet, but today was a big step forward. Our next focus is Lima Bath on Thursday, so we will work on our hitting tomorrow and throwing to get ready for that game. We had good energy today and we did exactly what we needed to do," Parrish said.
First pitch against the Wildcats is set for 5:30 on Thursday from Defiance High School.
Defiance 400 306 - 13 15 2
Elida 200 010 - 3 4 0
Records: Defiance 12-4, 6-0 WBL; Elida 8-4, 3-2 WBL
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: K. Biglow (5.1 innings, 14 hits, 7 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: L. Ramirez.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bella Gutierrez double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Elizabeth Hoffman 3 singles, 3 runs; Ayvah Cullen double, single, 2 RBIs; Vida Casarez double; Taighen Zipfel double; Talya Escamilla 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Lindsay Roth double, 2 RBIs; Brooke Gathman double, single, 3 RBIs. (Elida) - C. Chiles home run, 2 RBIs; A. Daugherty triple, double; E. Irons double.
