Defiance softball started their Western Buckeye League slate in emphatic fashion on Tuesday as they downed Ottawa-Glandorf 13-0 in five innings.
Due to inclement weather, the game was moved to Defiance from Ottawa-Glandorf but the Titans were still treated as the home team.
It was a 12-hit day for the Bulldogs, who move to 4-1, 1-0 on the season and saw Taighen Zipfel earn her fourth win in the circle, shutting the Titans (0-2, 0-1 WBL) out while giving up just one hit, striking out six and walking none.
DHS started slow, getting just a run in each of the first two innings thanks to Lindsay Roth reaching third on an error, and then scoring on a steal of home in the first and Vida Casarez coming around to score following a walk, an Eliza Ramirez single and an Amira Jallad RBI single.
The Bulldogs' offense really picked up in the third though as they picked up three runs, the first coming with Cullen scoring on a past ball after leading off the inning with a triple. Back-to-back singles from Casarez and Ramirez scored the next two runs.
Five runs in the fourth inning blew the game wide open and three more in the fifth put the game out of reach for the Titans. The three runs in the fifth came via a bases-clearing triple by Paige Delarber, who pinch hit in the contest.
Casarez led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Cullen and Roth each scored three times on the day while Jallad went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ramirez had a two single day.
Sarah Sutter had the lone hit on her only pinch hit appearance for the Titans.
Defiance will play their second league contest on Thursday at home against Wapakoneta. Ottawa-Glandorf will be back in action over the weekend as they'll travel to Columbus Grove for a double header.
Defiance 113 53 - 13 12 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 00 - 0 1 4
Records: Defiance 4-1, O-G 0-2
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: A. Kitchen (5 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs, 10 earned, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: Paige Delarber triple, 3 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen triple, 3 runs; Amira Jallad double, single, 2 RBIs; Eliza Ramirez 2 singles; Vida Casarez 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Lindsay Roth 3 runs.
