Defiance earned its first Western Buckeye League victory quickly and easily on Tuesday as the Bulldogs scorched Ottawa-Glandorf for 14 runs in just four innings to upend the Titans 14-0.
The game only lasted 4.5 innings as the Bulldogs were merciless with the bats on top of a gem in the circle from sophomore Taighen Zipfel.
Zipfel went five innings, giving up just one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking none.
At the plate it was Aly Escamilla's day to shine as she drove in four runs on a 3-for-4 day while also coming across the plate herself once.
Elizabeth Hoffman, was the only other Bulldog to notch multiple hits while Marrah Elston, Grayce Jones and Lindsay Roth all drove in two runs. Elston and Hoffman came across the plate to score twice.
Five of the 14 runs came in the first inning for the Bulldogs and six came in the fourth.
For Ottawa-Glandorf Abby Klass was the lone hitter who managed to get a hit while Aliva Balbaugh was tagged with the loss in the circle.
Balbaugh let in all 14 earned runs in 3.1 innings of work on nine hits, no punch outs and 11 walks.
Defiance will be back in action at home on Thursday where they will take on Wauseon while the Titans will search for their first win in Findlay against Liberty-Benton on Thursday as well.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 00 - 0 1 1
Defiance 521 6X - 14 9 1
Records: Defiance 3-1 (1-0 WBL), O-G 0-3 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (5 innings, 0 runs, 7 hit, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aliva Balbaugh (3.1 innings, 14 runs, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 11 walks) Others: Paige Maas.
Top Hitters: (O-G) - Abby Klass single. (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs; Ayvah Cullen 3 runs; Lindsay Roth 2 RBIs; Marrah Elston 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
