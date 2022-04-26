Elida scored two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Defiance softball and hand the Bulldogs their second Western Buckeye League loss of the season.
Defiance began the game strong, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead but Elida continued to chip away, taking a 7-5 lead in the third, and chasing starter Taighen Zipfel out of the game. She was replaced by Elivia Rosa
Defiance tied the game in the bottom of the third and both pitchers held their opponents scoreless until the sixth innings where after Elida scored two in the top, Defiance tied it again in the sixth before Elida again scored two in the seventh to close it out.
The win moves Defiance to 8-7 on the season and 3-2 in the WBL. Elida is 9-5, 3-3 WBL.
Kylie Biglow earned the win the circle going all seven innings while giving up 11 hits and striking out just one.
Rosa threw the back four innings and took the loss. She gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits.
At the plate Lindsay Roth hit her second home run of the season for the Defiance and plated three runs. Vida Cazarez had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs as well.
Leah Ramirez led Elida with a triple, two singles and three RBIs. Lacie Moening went 4-for-4 with four singles and two runs.
Defiance is back in action on Wednesday where they’ll take on Lima Shawnee on the road.
Elida 223 002 2 - 11 17 1
Defiance 502 002 0 - 9 11 5
Records: Elida 9-5 (3-3 WBL), Defiance 8-7 (3-2 WBL).
Winning Pitcher: Kylie Biglow (7 innings, 11 hits, 9 runs, 8 earned, 5 walks, 1 strikeout).
Losing Pitcher: Elivia Rosa (4 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Taighen Zipfel.
Leading Hitters: (Elida) - Leah Ramirez triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Lana Burtchin double, 2 runs; Lacie Moening 4 singles, 2 runs; Eva Irons 2 singles, 2 runs; Carly Chiles double. (Defiance) - Lindsay Roth home run, 3 RBIs; Vida Casarez double, 2 RBIs; Marrah Elston 2 singles, 2 runs; Taighen Zipfel 3 singles, 2 runs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs; Ayvah Cullen 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.