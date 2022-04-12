Defiance softball earned a crucial Western Buckeye League victory with a 3-0 home triumph over St. Marys on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to gain the advantage with Taighen Zipfel leading the inning off with a triple, the only extra base hit of the game for Defiance.
Amira Jallad promptly drove her in with a single to center in the next at-bat and then with another single from Vida Casarez, Jallad came across home plate thanks to two passed balls.
Casarez advanced to third on the same passed balls and was brought in via a Elisabeth Hoffman sacrifice bunt.
Meanwhile in the circle Zipfel was throwing a gem, getting through the first five innings having given up just three hits. And in the final two innings, she didn't surrender another hit, capping off the game by striking out the side in the seventh.
Her total line for the game was a complete-game, three-hit shutout with 12 strike outs and one walk.
"It was a total pitchers duel at the beginning of the game. Taighen threw really well. She had 12 K's and only gave up 3 hits. St. Marys was undefeated and they threw their star pitcher, who had 11 K's. Once we got to the bottom of our order, we started to time up their pitcher and we were able to capitalize and get some of our players on base," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said.
The win moves the Bulldogs to 2-0 in the WBL while St. Marys falls to 1-1 and surrenders just their second loss overall on the season falling to 7-2.
Defiance is back in action on Thursday with another WBL contest, this time on the road against Van Wert.
St. Marys 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Defiance 000 030 X - 3 5 0
Records: Defiance 5-2 (2-0 WBL), St. Marys 7-2 (1-1 WBL)
Winning Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 IP, 3 hits, 12 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Karsyn McGlothen (6 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 11 Ks).
Leading Hitters: (St. Marys) - Kelly Holsinger double. (Defiance) - Taighen Zipfel triple; Elizabeth Hoffman RBI; Amira Jallad RBI, run.
