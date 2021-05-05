GLANDORF — Defiance staked seven runs in the second inning to seize control and scored in all five frames of a 17-1 shelling of Wesern Buckeye League foe Ottawa-Glandorf in softball action on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (6-15, 2-6 WBL) pounded 20 hits en route to their second straight WBL victory and the team’s fourth in the last five games.
Grayce Jones was dominant at the dish with five hits in five trips, including a double, driving in seven runs on the day for DHS. Kamiel Moss and Elivia Rosa ripped off four hits apiece, with Rose doubling twice.
“We’re playing well right now,” said DHS mentor Denny Parrish. “When we hit the ball and have great pitching, it makes for some fun games.”
Aly Escamilla, Marrah Elston and Lindsay Roth all chipped in multi-hit efforts at the plate.
While the Bulldogs scorched at the plate, Rosa was equally as dominant in the circle as the junior allowed one hit and one unearned run in five frames while not allowing a walk and striking out nine.
“Elivia threw a great game and we had great defense behind her,” said Parrish. “It took a little bit through the lineup to time up their pitcher and when we did, we hit really well.”
Defiance will wrap up its Western Buckeye League slate Thursday at home against Kenton before a home contest at 10 a.m. Saturday morning against Archbold.
Defiance 172 43 - 17 20 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 10 - 1 1 1
Records: Defiance 6-15 (2-6 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf 2-18 (0-9 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashley Sonnenberg (5 innings, 17 runs, 20 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Grayce Jones 4 singles, double, 7 RBIs; Elivia Rosa 2 singles, 2 doubles; Kamiel Moss 4 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Aly Escamilla single, double; Marrah Elston 2 singles, 3 steals, 4 runs; Lindsay Roth 2 singles, 4 RBIs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - 1 single.
