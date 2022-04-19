Wayne Trace 3, Fairview 2
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace picked up its sixth straight victory and stayed atop the GMC standings with a 3-2 home win over Fairview.
Macy Doster scored from third on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win for the league unbeaten Raiders. Logen Bland struck out 10 in a complete-game win while Paige Alber and Kaitlin Slade both doubled.
Paige Ricica struck out five over 6.1 innings for Fairview, which managed five singles.
Fairview 001 100 0 - 2 5 3
Wayne Trace 010 100 1 - 3 10 1
Records: Wayne Trace 9-2 (3-0 GMC), Fairview 6-2 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Paige Ricica (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 5 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Paige Alber single, double, 2 runs; Kaitlin Slade single, double; Macy Doster single, double.
Tinora 10, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Tinora kept pace atop the GMC standings, stifling Hicksville in a 10-0 league win in six innings.
Scylea Zolman struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in the circle for the Rams while Quinn Horn homered and drove in a pair of runs.
Leah Seitz doubled in the defeat for the Aces, which were plagued by five errors on the night.
Tinora 011 134 - 10 14 0
Hicksville 000 000 - 0 2 5
Records: Tinora 8-1 (3-0 GMC), Hicksville 3-6 (0-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (6 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Tegan Norden 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Quinn Horn single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Scylea Zolman single, double, 2 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 2 runs; Logan McQuillin 2 singles, 2 runs. (Hicksville) - Leah Seitz double.
Antwerp 10, Ayersville 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp picked up a key conference victory on home turf, blanking Ayersville 1-0 in league play.
Emerson Litzenberg struck out six, allowing just three singles from Ayersville bats in the win for the Archers. Emma Townley cleared the fence for a home run while Lauren Schuller had four hits, including two doubles.
Hailey Johnson fanned four in three innings for the Pilots.
Ayersville 0
Antwerp 10
Records: Antwerp 4-2 (2-1 GMC), Ayersville 2-8 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (3 innings, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Taylor Waldron.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - 3 singles. (Antwerp) - Lauren Schuller 2 singles, 2 doubles; Asti Coppes single, triple; Jillian Treece 2 singles; Emma Townley home run.
Edgerton 10, Paulding 7
EDGERTON — Paulding staked out five runs in the top of the first inning but Edgerton battled its way back as the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 9-2 over the final six frames to earn a 10-7 league victory.
Freshman Corinne Cape struck out seven in 6.2 innings of relief for the Bulldogs while classmate Casey Everetts homered and drove in three runs.
Katie Beckman went yard for the Panthers while Maci Kauser tallied two singles and four steals.
Paulding 501 000 1 - 7 10 5
Edgerton 141 022 0 - 10 12 1
Records: Edgerton 3-5 (2-1 GMC), Paulding 8-4 (2-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (6.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Ashlyn Sleesman, Jewel Cheek.
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (2.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jalyn Klopfenstein.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Katie Beckman single, home run, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 singles, 2 runs, 4 steals; Jalyn Klopfenstein 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Alivya Bakle double, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Casey Everetts single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Noelle Ritter double, triple; Holly Stark single, double; Corinne Cape 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ella Miller 2 runs.
Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 2
METAMORA — Evergreen plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 walk-off NWOAL victory over visiting Liberty Center
Brooklyn Richardson struck out six in a complete-game win for the Vikings, which now lead the league by a half-game over Bryan. Kennedy Coolman added a single and double at the dish.
Marleigh Rego plated a single and double for LC, which rallied from a 2-0 hole with a pair of runs in the fifth.
L. Center 000 020 0 - 2 7 1
Evergreen 011 000 1 - 3 7 2
Records: Evergreen 3-6 (3-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 4-6 (1-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Marleigh Rego single, double. (Evergreen) - Kennedy Coolman single, double.
Continental 9, Ottoville 8
CONTINENTAL — Continental picked up its first victory of the season, plating three runs in the bottom of the seventh to down PCL foe Ottoville 9-8.
Alli Scott tripled in a two-hit day for the Pirates while going the distance in the circle with six strikeouts. Reagan Clemens laced four singles and scored three runs.
Hannah Wenzlick laced a single and double for the Big Green while Bryleigh Napao tripled.
Ottoville 032 200 1 - 8 6 6
Continental 003 012 3 - 9 11 2
Records: Continental 1-8 (1-2 PCL), Ottoville 1-7 (1-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Alli Scott (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (6.1 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Hannah Wenzlick single, double, 2 runs; Bryleigh Napao triple, 2 RBIs. (Continental) - Raegen Clemens 4 singles, 3 runs; Alli Scott single, triple; Madison Rayle 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Destiny Pier 2 singles, 2 runs.
Col. Grove 11, Miller City 1
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove shut the door on Miller City with a seven-run fourth inning that sealed an 11-1 PCL triumph over the Wildcats.
Madison Zimmerly and Shay Schroeder connected for home runs to lead the Bulldogs while Nicole Ellerbrock’s double marked one of just two hits on the night for Miller City.
Miller City 010 00 - 1 2 2
Col. Grove 301 7x - 11 13 0
Records: Columbus Grove 5-2 (2-0 PCL), Miller City 6-8 (2-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Kam Utendorf (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (3.1 innings, 11 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Reagan Schiffer.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Nicole Ellerbrock double. (Columbus Grove) - Madison Zimmerly single, home run, 3 RBIs; Isabella Ramos single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lauren Fuerst 2 singles; Jaelyn Mangas 2 singles; Shay Schroeder home run, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 15, Sylvania Northview 11
WAUSEON — Jayli Vasquez hit a home run, doubled and drove in 8 RBIs to help lead Wauseon in a high-scoring 15-11 victory over Sylvania Northview.
Northview led 7-2 after three innings but a seven-spot in the fourth inning and a five-spot in the seventh was enough to put the Indians over the top.
Northview 430 102 1 - 11 15 1
Wauseon 011 701 5 - 15 15 2
Records: Wauseon 4-4
Winning Pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard
Losing Pitcher: Olivia Enright
Leading Hitters: Jayli Vasquez home run, soluble, 8 RBIs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.