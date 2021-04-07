Fairview 9, Wauseon 7
SHERWOOD — Fairview dealt Wauseon its first setback of the season, scoring six runs in the third inning to take control in a 9-7 home victory.
Anna Ankney rapped a double and triple for the Apaches while Cassie Mavis had three base knocks. Paige Ricica went the distance in the circle, striking out three.
Macee Schang scattered 12 hits and struck out 11 for the Indians while recording three singles.
Wauseon 101 040 1 - 7 15 2
Fairview 006 102 x - 9 12 4
Records: Fairview 3-1, Wauseon 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 7 runs, 15 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Macee Schang (6 innings, 9 runs, 12 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Macee Schang 3 singles; Bri Hays 2 singles; Alexis Haury 2 singles; Chelsie Raabe 2 singles; Payton Albright 2 singles; Jettie Burget 2 singles. (Fairview) - Cassie Mavis 3 singles; Anna Ankney double, triple; Olivia Ricica 2 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 3 RBIs.
Antwerp 18, Delphos Jefferson 1
DELPHOS — Antwerp exploded for 17 hits as the Archers cruised past host Delphos Jefferson 18-1.
Lauren Schuller and Asti Coppes ripped three singles each while Laura Miller added a pair of two-baggers.
Antwerp 345 42 - 18 13 1
Delphos Jefferson 001 00 - 1 4 4
Records: Antwerp 2-1, Delphos Jefferson 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wallace. Other: Weitzel.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Lauren Schuller 3 singles; Asti Coppes 3 singles; Lauren Miller 2 doubles; Emerson Litzenberg single, double; Molly Jo Reinhart single, double; Samantha Rigsby 2 singles; Meagan Pendergast double; Jillian Treece double. (Delphos Jefferson) - Rahrig double.
Archbold 7, Edgerton 2
EDGERTON — Edgerton got a pair of home runs from senior Rylei Moreno but the Bulldogs were outscored 7-2 in a home loss to Archbold.
Kylie Sauder and Harley Phillips each had three base hits for the Bluestreaks, which pulled away with four runs over the final two innings.
Dominique Fort added a pair of singles for Edgerton, which fell to 2-6.
Archbold 111 002 2 - 7 12 0
Edgerton 100 010 0 - 2 5 2
Records: Archbold 2-0, Edgerton 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Mya Stuckey (6 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maddie Thiel.
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Kylie Sauder 3 singles; Harley Phillips 3 singles; Carsyn Hagans 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Rylei Moreno 2 home runs; Dominique Fort 2 singles.
North Baltimore 12, Patrick Henry 1
HAMLER — North Baltimore ripped off 10 runs in the first two frames to seize control in a 12-1 win over Patrick Henry.
Abby McGraw, Megan Meyer, Lexi Holloway and Addison Vance each singled for the Patriots.
North Baltimore 641 010 - 12 9 1
Patrick Henry 001 00x - 1 4 3
Records: North Baltimore 4-3, Patrick Henry 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Ariana Loera (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Cadence Andrich.
Leading pitcher: Audrey Honeck (2.1 innings, 10 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Ella Meyer.
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - Maddy Westgate single, double, 3 RBIs; Ariana Loera 2 singles; Laura Keegan 2 singles.
Woodmore 16, Delta 6
DELTA — A six-run uprising in the sixth wasn’t enough for Delta in a 16-6 setback against visiting Woodmore.
Reagan Rouleau had a single and double for the Panthers, one of three players to record a double.
Woodmore 342 003 4 - 16 13 3
Delta 000 006 0 - 6 6 4
Records: Woodmore 2-2, Delta 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Blausey (6 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Woodmore) - Wonk 2 singles, double; Tatcher single, double, 3 RBIs; Blausey single, double; Cantley 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Reagan Rouleau single, double; Sophia Burres double; Ella Demaline double.
Leipsic 14, Continental 4
CONTINENTAL — Despite the first over-the-fence home run at their home field, Continental dropped its Putnam County League opener to Leipsic 14-4 in six innings.
Jocelyn Hermiller tripled with three RBIs for the Vikings while Fousey and Henry each had a pair of base knocks.
Maddie Burke ripped the home run for the Pirates while also doubling in the loss.
Leipsic 423 401 - 14 8 0
Continental 010 300 - 4 8 4
Records: Leipsic , Continental 0-3 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (6 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Amber Scott (2.2 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Tygre Troyer.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Fousey 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Henry 2 singles; Jocelyn Hermiller triple, 3 RBIs. (Continental) - Maddie Burke double, home run; Cate Etter 2 singles.
