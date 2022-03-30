Fairview 12, Delta 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview needed just five innings to defend its state championship season, opening the 2022 campaign on Tuesday with a 12-2 run-rule victory over Delta in local softball action.
Jasmin Minck and Alyssa Merritt each had two doubles in three-hit days for the Apaches while Allison Rhodes paced Fairview at the plate with a single, double, home run and five RBIs. Paige Ricica and Minck combined to strike out seven and allow just five hits on the day.
Five Panther players had singles on the day for the Panthers, which had five errors.
Delta 200 00 - 2 5 5
Fairview 330 51 - 12 15 1
Records: Fairview 1-0, Delta 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (4 innings, 11 runs, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes single, double, home run, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Alyssa Merritt single, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Jasmin Minck single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Paige Ricica double, 2 runs.
Antwerp 14, Hicksville 3
HICKSVILLE — Antwerp scored at least two runs in all six innings of a 14-3 non-league win at Hicksville.
Emerson Litzenberg had a team-high four of 22 total hits for the Archers, rapping two doubles. Asti Coppes hit two doubles and homered, finishing with four runs scored while Lydia Krouse earned the win with six strikeouts and no walks in the complete-game victory.
M Fogle had a single and double in the setback for the Aces.
Antwerp 242 222 - 14 22 1
Hicksville 003 000 - 3 6 1
Records: Antwerp 1-0, Hicksville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (6 innings, 14 runs, 22 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles, 2 doubles; Lauren Schuller single, double, triple, 2 runs; Asti Coppes 2 doubles, home run, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Ali Reinhart 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Kearstyn Pierce single double, 3 RBIs; K Trabel 2 singles; Lydia Krouse 2 singles; E Townley 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle single, double; Allie Nelson 2 singles.
Bryan 13, Paulding 1
PAULDING — Bryan put together an all-around victory in its opener at Paulding, holding Paulding to just three hits while rapping 13 in a 15-1 stifling.
Addie Arnold struck out 15 across the six frames while backing up her effort in the circle with three base hits for the Bears. Caitlyn DeWitt also had three knocks, driving in three runs while Ella Voigt and Kailee Thiel each doubled.
Maci Kauser rapped a pair of singles for the Panthers.
Bryan 700 204 - 13
Paulding 000 001 - 1
Records: Bryan 1-0, Paulding 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (6 innings, 13 runs, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Caitlyn DeWitt 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Addie Arnold 3 singles; Ella Voigt single, double, 2 RBIs; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Kailee Thiel double; Tabithah Taylor 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Maci Kauser 2 singles.
Van Buren 15, Patrick Henry 4
HAMLER — Van Buren plated 10 runs in the first inning to spoil Mike Meyer’s return to the Patrick Henry dugout as the Knights defeated the Patriots, 15-4.
Madison Martin earned the win in the circle for Van Buren while slapping three hits, including a double, and driving in a pair. Avery Wymer homered in the victory.
Kayla Kruse recorded a three-hit day, including a double, for Patrick Henry in the lidlifter.
Van Buren (10)01 40 - 15 5 1
Patrick Henry 202 00 - 4 9 3
Records: Van Buren 1-0, Patrick Henry 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Madison Martin 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Emily Stall 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Avery Wymer single, home run. (Patrick Henry) - Kayla Kruse 2 singles, double; Grace Behnfeldt single, double, 2 RBIs; Kasey Nelson 2 singles.
Leipsic 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
GLANDORF — Leipsic overpowered host Ottawa-Glandorf with an 11-run third inning as the Vikings rolled to a 21-1 victory.
Delanie Leap had the lone base knock for the Titans while Leipsic rapped out 17 hits, led by four hits from M Hermiller that included three singles and a double.
Leipsic 53(11) 02 - 21 17 1
O-G 000 10 - 1 1 4
Records: Leipsic 1-0, Ottawa-Glandorf 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Ali Hermiller.
Losing pitcher: Alivia Balbaugh (2 innings, 13 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Paige Maas.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Marisa Hermiller 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Ava Henry 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jocelyn Hermiller single, double; Abby Haselman single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Kyrsten Martinez 2 singles, 2 runs; Sydney Schroeder 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Catherine Essinger 3 RBIs.
METAMORA — Senior pitcher Lexi North opened the season with a perfect game on Tuesday as Evergreen fell to Otsego 5-0 at home.
North was nearly untouchable in the contest, striking out 16 of the 21 batters that she faced while also going 1-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.
Brooklyn Richardson pitched all seven innings for the Vikings giving up five runs (three earned) on eight hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
Otsego 300 101 0 - 5 8 1
Evergreen 000 000 0 - 0 0 4
Records: Otsego 1-0, Evergreen 0-1
Winning Pitcher: Lexi North (7 IP, 0 hits, 16 Ks, 0 BB)
Losing Pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB)
Top Hitters: Summer Berry 1 double; Riley Rowe 1 double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Lexi North 1 hit, 2 RBIs.
