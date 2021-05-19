Division IV Districts
Hilltop 19, North Central 2
BRYAN – In the opening game of a Division IV district semifinal, Hilltop continued to hammer away at the plat as the Cadets beat North Central 19-2.
Alex Horton hit three doubles and drove in a pair of runs in the game.
Hilltop led 6-1 before going for 13 runs in the fourth inning.
Holly Jermeay and Kodi Brenner drove in three runs for the Cadets.
North Central 100 10 – 2 5 9
Hilltop 105 (13)x – 19 15 1
Records: North Central 11-10, Hilltop 26-3.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 10 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) – Macie Gendron single, double; Kendee Hollstein single, RBI; Isabelle Burnett single, RBI. (Hilltop) – Alex Horton 3 doubles, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kodi Brenner 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Leanna Baker double, 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 9, Edgerton 8
BRYAN — Antwerp rallied from a 5-3 deficit by plating six runs in the fourth inning before holding off a late Edgerton rally to knock off their GMC rivals 9-8 in D-IV district semifinal action at Bryan.
Molly Jo Reinhart went yard for the Archers while Lauren Schuller laced a single and double. Antwerp will take on D-IV No. 8 Hilltop for a district championship Friday at 5 p.m. at Bryan.
Edgerton 113 002 1 - 8 8 3
Antwerp 210 600 x - 9 7 2
Records: Antwerp 11-9, Edgerton 14-12.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (7 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 9 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Holly Stark 2 doubles; Lola Giesige single, double; Rylei Moreno single, double; Avery DeGryse 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Lauren Schuller single, double; Molly Jo Reinhart home run; Astianna Coppes double; Kearstyn Pierce double.
Wayne Trace 9, North Baltimore 7
ELIDA — Wayne Trace staked out a 6-0 lead through four innings and held off North Baltimore down the stretch to earn a 9-7 D-IV district semifinal win over the Tigers.
Tiffany Sinn singled and tripled for the Raiders while also earning the win in the circle with eight strikeouts over seven frames. Macy Doster homered and drove in three runs for Wayne Trace, which will battle Lima Central Catholic for a district title Friday at 5 p.m. at Elida.
Wayne Trace 104 103 0 - 9 11 2
North Baltimore 000 050 2 - 7 8 3
Records: Wayne Trace 15-11, North Baltimore 17-6.
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (7 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ari Loera (7 innings, 9 runs, 11 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Carlee Mead 2 doubles; Tiffany Sinn single, triple; Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles; Macy Doster home run, 3 RBIs. (North Baltimore) - Maddy Westgate single, triple; Meredith Buchman single, double; Cadence Aldrich 2 singles; Hailey Lennard double.
Regular Season
Tinora 16, Holgate 6
Tinora ended the season on a high note, blasting Holgate 16-6 in the Tigers’ final game in the GMC.
In her final at-bat as a Ram, Tristen Norden blasted a grand slam as a part of a seven-run fourth inning for Tinora.
Anna Frazer also had a solid day at the plate, ending up a home run short of the cycle.
Holgate 002 04 – 6 5 5
Tinora 324 7x – 16 15 1
Records: Holgate 1-13 (0-7 GMC), Tinora 14-7 (6-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (4.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 10 strikeouts). Other; Tristen Norden.
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (4 innings, 15 hits, 16 runs, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) – Tristen Norden single, grand slam; Anna Frazer single, double, triple; Haylie Lero single, triple; Logan McQuillin single, double.
Maumee 5, Napoleon 4
MAUMEE – After Napoleon took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, Maumee was able to come back and get a game-winning triple from Abbie Wolfram to score a 5-4 win over the visiting Wildcats.
No other information was available.
Napoleon 001 000 3 – 4 7 3
Maumee 000 110 3 – 5 8 4
