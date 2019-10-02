Miller City 5, Paulding 1

Paulding (3-10-1) - Goal: Luke McCullogh. Assist: Alberto Martinez. Shots: 2. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 12.

Miller City (4-9-1) - Goals: Ezra Deitering, Nick Gable, Daniel Siebeneck, Mason Rieman, Ashton Thome. Assists: Ezra Deitering 3, Joseph Deitering, Brent Verhoff. Shots: 17. Saves: Joseph Deitering 1.

Girls

Bryan 2, Evergreen 1

Bryan (6-4-2, 3-1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Ali DuBois, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Meg Voigt 4.

Evergreen (8-5, 2-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Miller City 1, Fort Jennings 0

Miller City (5-6-3, 1-2-1 PCL) - Goal: Madison Ellerbrock. Assist: Lauren Hermiller. Shots: 34. Saves: Koenig 5.

Fort Jennings (2-8-1, 0-3-1 PCL) - Shots:5.

Load comments