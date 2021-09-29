SWANTON — Wauseon continued its trek towards a showdown with fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League unbeaten Delta in boys soccer action on Monday, thanks to a 12-2 rout of league foe Swanton.

Gavin Gerig racked up four goals in the win for the Indians, which moved to 3-0 in league matches and will take on unbeaten Delta (10-0, 4-0 NWOAL) on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Wauseon. Benicio Torres scored two goals and tallied four assists while Braden Vajen had a hat trick.

Boys

At Swanton

Wauseon 12, Swanton 2

Wauseon (7-3, 3-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 4, Braden Vajen 3, Eli Delgado 2, Benicio Torres 2, Daniel Jimenez. Assists: Benicio Torres 4, Gavin Gerig, Braden Vajen.

Swanton (1-9, 0-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Bryan

Evergreen 6, Bryan 1

Evergreen (8-3, 2-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Tyson Woodring 2, Riley Dunbar, Alex Peete, Evan Lumbrezer, Brock Hudik. Assists: Riley Dunbar, Tyson Woodring.

Bryan (4-8, 2-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Anthony Tomaszewski. Assist: Quinn Brown. Saves: Dom Malanga 11.

At Northwood

Pettisville 15, Northwood 0

Pettisville (5-6) - No statistics.

Northwood (0-8) - No statistics.

At Celina

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Celina 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1-1, 5-1 WBL) - Goals: Alex Macke, Carson Fuka. Assists: Carson Fuka, Jeramy Hermiller. Shots: 9. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 1.

Celina (6-3-2, 3-2-1 WBL) - Shots: 1. Saves: Logan Smith 7.

Girls

At Genoa

Delta 2, Genoa 2

Delta (5-6) - Goals: Skylar Boulton, Ella Demaline. Assist: Ella Demaline.

Genoa (4-5-2) - No statistics.

At Continental

Archbold 4, Continental 0

Archbold (6-3-1) - No statistics.

Continental (6-4-1) - No statistics.

