WAUSEON — Wauseon exploded for five scores in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action on Tuesday, moving to 6-1 on the year with a 5-1 win over visiting Archbold in boys soccer action.

Benicio Torres and Gavin Gerig each found the net twice in the win for the Indians (2-0 NWOAL) while Zander Kesler rounded out the scoring as Wauseon dealt Archbold (3-3, 2-1 NWOAL) its first league defeat.

In girls action, Ottawa-Glandorf came up just short in a battle of Western Buckeye League unbeatens as Lima Bath nipped the Titans, 3-2. Clara Beach and Alexa Fortman scored in the setback for O-G.

Boys

At Wauseon

Wauseon 5, Archbold 1

Archbold (3-3, 2-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.

Wauseon (6-1, 2-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Gavin Gerig 2, Zander Kesler.

At Liberty Center

Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 3

Evergreen (3-1-1, 1-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Elijah Hernandez 2, Peete. Assists: Setmire.

Liberty Center (1-4-2, 0-2-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Jackson Wheeler, Asa Killam, Jacob Fausnight. Assists: Wes Wymer, Isaiah Estelle.

At Delta

Swanton 1, Delta 1

Swanton (2-7-1, 1-1-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Hayden Callicotte.

Delta (3-2-1, 0-2-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Nolan Risner.

At Napoleon

Bowling Green 9, Napoleon 0

Bowling Green (3-4, 1-2 NLL) — Goals: Isaac Erdody 3, Jack Suelzer 2, Jonathan Sayer 2, Ethan Warner, Aubrey Nyiri.

Napoleon (4-3-1, 0-3 NLL) — No statistics.

At Lima Bath

Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Lima Bath 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (4-2-1, 1-1-1 WBL) — Shots: 5. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 4.

Lima Bath (2-5-1, 0-2-1 WBL) — Shots: 5. Saves: Tanner Delecerda.

At Ottoville

Ottoville 2, Continental 1

Continental (6-1, 2-1 PCL) — Goal: Own goal (Carter Horstman). Shots: 5. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4. Corner kicks: 1.

Ottoville (9-0, 1-0 PCL) — Goals: Will Miller 2. Assists: Kellen Schlagbaum. Shots: 5. Saves: Kaiden Trentman 4. Corner kicks: 1.

At Miller City

Kalida 1, Miller City 0

Kalida (3-4-1, 1-1 PCL) — Goal: Drew Fersch. Shots: 1. Saves: Brady Fersch 3.

Miller City (4-2-1, 0-2 PCL) — Shots: 3. Saves: Joe Deitering 0.

Monday

At Spencerville

Spencerville (3-1-1, 1-0-1 NWC) — No statistics.

Paulding (0-7, 0-2 NWC) — Goals: Trace McKinley, Alejandro Hernandez.

Girls

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1-1, 1-1-1 WBL) — Goals: Clara Beach, Alexa Fortman.

Lima Bath (7-0, 3-0 WBL) — Goals: Chandler Clark 2, Tatum Walsh. Assists: Chandler Clark, Abbie Dackin, Karlie Wallace.

At St. Marys

St. Marys 4, Bryan 0

Bryan (2-5-1) - Saves: Calysta Wasson 15.

St. Marys (3-3-1) — No statistics.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 10, Rossford 1

Rossford (0-6-1) — No statistics.

Evergreen (3-3) - Goals: Mitchey 2, Paige Radel 2, Reagan Radel 2, Woodring, Hine, Brooklyn Camacho, Anna Huntzinger. Assists: Woodring, Paige Radel.

At Cory-Rawson

Cory-Rawson 2, Miller City 1

Miller City (3-3) — Goal: Carley Hermiller. Shots: 4. Saves: Koenig 20.

Cory-Rawson (5-3) — Shots: 23.

