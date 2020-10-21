Liberty Center, Evergreen and Kalida all scored wins to move on to district action in girls soccer sectional finals on Tuesday.

Liberty Center won on the road, getting a 3-0 win at Ottawa Hills. After the Green Bears took a 1-0 lead, the Tigers tallied the next three goals to score the 3-1 win.

After a scoreless first half, Evergreen put a pair of shots into the back of the net to beat Miller City 2-0.

Kalida picked up a pair of goals from Brenna Smith to defeat Ft. Jennings, 3-0.

At Ottawa Hills

Liberty Center 3, Ottawa Hills 1

Liberty Center (9-5-2) - Goals: Peyton Armey 2, Carly Roth. Assists: Sam Engler, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 13.

Ottawa Hills (11-5-1) - Goal: Meredith Greenley.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 2, Miller City 0

Miller City (9-5-3) - no statistics.

Evergreen (11-5) - Goals: Sydney Woodring, Paige Radel.

At Kalida

Kalida 3, Ft. Jennings 0

Ft. Jennings (1-15) - Shots: 3. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 20.

Kalida (8-8-1) - Goals: Breanna Smith 2, Livia Recker 1. Assists: Kathryn Siebeneck, Kenzie Fortman, Livia Recker. Shots: 26. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 3.

