Boys
At Rossford
Evergreen 4, Rossford 0
Evergreen (4-2) - Goals: Alex Peete 2, Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbrezer. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Konnor Sanford.
Rossford (1-3) - No Statistics
Girls
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Liberty Center 2
Wauseon (4-0-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig 2, Rylee Vasvery, Abby Smith. Assists: Abby Smith 3, Kadence Carroll.
Liberty Center (2-1-1) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige
At Delta
Bryan 7, Delta 0
Bryan (6-0) - Goals: Allison Zimmerman 3, Ella Miller, Delilah Taylor, Lily Schlade, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.
Delta - No Statistics
Other scores:
Boys
Anthony Wayne 4, Napoleon 0
Girls
Archbold 1, Swanton 0
