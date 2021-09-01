Boys 

At Rossford 

Evergreen 4, Rossford 0

Evergreen (4-2) - Goals: Alex Peete 2, Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbrezer. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Konnor Sanford.

Rossford (1-3) - No Statistics

Girls 

At Wauseon 

Wauseon 4, Liberty Center 2

Wauseon (4-0-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig 2, Rylee Vasvery, Abby Smith. Assists: Abby Smith 3, Kadence Carroll.

Liberty Center (2-1-1) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige 

At Delta

Bryan 7, Delta 0

Bryan (6-0) - Goals: Allison Zimmerman 3, Ella Miller, Delilah Taylor, Lily Schlade, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5. 

Delta - No Statistics 

Other scores:

Boys 

Anthony Wayne 4, Napoleon 0

Girls 

Archbold 1, Swanton 0

