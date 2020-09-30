NAPOLEON — Napoleon had a pair of players record hat tricks as the Wildcats nabbed their first Northern Lakes League win of the year with a 6-2 win over Maumee at Buckenmeyer Stadium on Tuesday.
Lathen Shank and Devin Boettner each achieved the feat for Napoleon, which evened its season mark at 5-5-1 on the year.
In girls soccer action, Archbold rolled to a 9-0 victory over Continental as the Bluestreaks moved to 8-1-2 on the season.
Leah McQuade racked up four goals in the win for Archbold while Karsyn Hostetler had a goal and three assists.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 6, Maumee 2
Maumee (1-8, 0-5 NLL) - Goals: JP Wagner.
Napoleon (5-5-1, 1-5 NLL) — Goals: Lathen Shank 3, Devin Boettner 3.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 7, Swanton 1
Swanton (3-7-1, 1-2-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Wauseon (10-1, 4-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Gavin Gerig 4, Manny Gante, Zander Kesler, Eli Delgado. Assists: Benicio Torres 2, Braden Vajen.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 5, Bryan 2
Bryan (4-6, 2-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Owen Potvin 2. Assists: Quinn Brown, Dylan Koenig. Shots: 14. Saves: Isaac Lamore 5.
Evergreen (6-2-1, 2-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Tyson Woodring 3, Evan Lumbrezer 2. Shots: 10.
At Pettisville
Pettisville 4, Northwood 1
Northwood (0-5) — Shots: 3.
Pettisville (6-3) — Goals: Quinn Wyse, Zakkai Kauffman, Alec Rychener, Joey Ripke. Assists: Quinn Wyse 2, Zakkai Kauffman 2. Shots: 22.
At Liberty-Benton
Miller City 3, Liberty-Benton 1
Miller City (6-2-3) — Goals: Mason Rieman, Ethan Barlage, CJ Lehman. Saves: Joseph Deitering 9.
Liberty-Benton (3-6-2) — No statistics.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee 5, O-G 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-4-1, 1-3-1 WBL) — No statistics.
Lima Shawnee (9-2, 5-0 WBL) — Goals: Carter Jensen 2, Anthony Best, Jake Miller, Kayne Ziegler. Assists: Matteo Fusillo 4. Saves: Landon Hoehn 7.
At Riverdale
Riverdale 5, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (2-7-1) — No statistics.
Riverdale (9-1-1) — Goals: Jackson Clark, Tom Miller, Isaac Holland, Drew Frey, Dan Donaldson. Assists: Tom Miller 3. Shots: 15.
Girls
Wednesday
At Maumee
Napoleon 1, Maumee 1
Napoleon (1-7-2, 0-4-1 NLL) - Goal: Sophie Chipps. Assist: Ella Rausch. Saves: Grace Hopkins 3.
Maumee (1-6-2, 0-4-1 NLL) - Goal: Kelsey Walborn. Saves: Hiles 3.
Tuesday
At Archbold
Archbold 9, Continental 0
Continental (4-4-2) — No statistics.
Archbold (8-1-2) — Goals: Leah McQuade 4, Regan Ramirez, Macy Peterson, Addison Moyer, Karsyn Hostetler, Karley Ramirez. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 3, Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez, Britt Ramirez, Joelle Waidelich.
