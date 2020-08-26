BRYAN — A pair of goals from Trey Theobald were enough to lift Archbold past visiting Bryan 2-1 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer action.
A second-half goal from Bryan’s Quinn Brown halved the deficit for the Golden Bears but the three-time defending outright league champions held off a final charge to secure the victory
At Bryan
Archbold 2, Bryan 1
Archbold (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Trey Theobald 2. Shots: 11.
Bryan (0-2, 0-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Quinn Brown. Assist: Zach Seaman. Shots: 10. Saves: Isaac Lamore 8.
At Swanton
Swanton 6, Liberty Center 1
Liberty Center (0-1, 0-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Isaiah Estelle. Assist: Michael Romine. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 16 saves.
Swanton (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Hayden Callicotte 3, Hugo Bajareno 2, Zach Wernsing. Assists: Hayden Callicotte, Hugo Bajareno, Zach Wernsing, John Byczynski, Victor Swain.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Otsego 0
Otsego — No statistics.
Wauseon (2-0) — Goals: Braden Vajen 2, Gavin Gerig, Benicio Torres. Assists: Gavin Gerig 2, Eli Delgado.
Lima Bath Kickoff Classic
Championship
Continental 1, Lima Bath 0
Continental (2-0) — Goal: Alex Sharritis. Shots: 7. Saves: Konnor Knipp Williams.
Lima Bath (1-1) — Shots: 6. Saves: 6.
Consolation
Lima Central Catholic 9, Paulding 0
Paulding (0-2) — Shots: 6. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 15, Jacob Martinez 3.
Lima Central Catholic (1-1) — Goals: Trevor Longmeier 2, Brayden Trues 2, Michael Taflinger 2, Sam Mayers, Nathan Bruno. Shots: 27. Saves: Oli Bruno 6.
Girls
Lima Shawnee 5, Bryan 0
Bryan (1-1) — Saves: Bre Long 4, Calysta Wasson 1.
Lima Shawnee (1-1) — No statistics.
