Division III
At Springfield
Evergreen 51, Fairview 50
HOLLAND — Fairview’s rally from a seven-point halftime deficit came one point short as Evergreen nipped the Apaches 51-50 in a Division III sectional semifinal at Springfield.
Tyson Woodring paced three in double figures with 14 points for the Vikings (13-10) while Drew Gillen and Eli Keifer added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Evergreen will meet top-seeded Toledo Emmanuel Christian (19-3) at 6 p.m. Friday for a sectional title.
Adam Lashaway hit three treys and paced Fairview (5-18) with 15 points while Brody Retcher added 12 tallies and Kasen Kauffman scored nine points on three longballs.
FAIRVIEW (50) - Retcher 12; Hastings 2; Lashaway 15; Kauffman 9; Salyers 3; Shininger 7; Zeedyk 2. Totals 18-8-50.
EVERGREEN (51) - Robertson 2; Keifer 11; Woodring 14; Lumbrezer 6; Gillen 12; Dunbar 6. Totals 17-15-51.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Kauffman 3, Lashaway 3. Evergreen - Lumbrezer 2.
Fairview 9 11 14 16 - 50
Evergreen 13 14 12 12 - 51
Division IV Sectionals
At Bryan
Pettisville 43, Edgerton 34
BRYAN — Pettisville rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Edgerton 19-8 to pick up a 43-34 D-IV sectional semifinal victory over the Bulldogs.
Cayden Jacoby had 21 points to lead the way for the Blackbirds (14-8), which hit 13-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Jack Leppelmeier added 10 points for Pettisville, which will take on second-seeded Antwerp at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bryan.
Corey Everetts tallied 11 points to lead Edgerton (8-14) in defeat while Kadyn Picillo added nine.
PETTISVILLE (43) - Leppelmeier 10; Ripke 8; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 2; Beck 2; Jacoby 21. Totals 12-17-43.
EDGERTON (34) - Blue 2; Everetts 11; Picillo 9; Herman 4; Swank 3; Krontz 5. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier, Ripke, Edgerton - Everetts, Picillo, Swank, Krontz. Turnovers: Pettisville 4, Edgerton 10.
Pettisville 7 10 7 19 - 43
Edgerton 10 12 4 8 - 34
At Liberty Center
Fayette 44, Montpelier 41
LIBERTY CENTER — Fayette completed a three-game sweep of Montpelier this season, edging out the Locos 44-41 for a D-IV sectional win.
Kaden Frenn scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (9-14), which trailed 11-6 after one quarter. Wyatt Mitchell added 11 points while Skylar Lester and Xander Dunnett each chipped in nine. Fayette will match up with top-seeded Patrick Henry in a 6 p.m. sectional final at Liberty Center on Friday.
Garrett Walz nailed three trifectas and scored a game-high 18 points for the Locos (8-15). Grant Girrell tallied 11 points.
FAYETTE (44) - Frenn 13; Moats 2; Mitchell 11; Lester 9; Whiteside 0; Jacob 0; Dunnett 9. Totals 15-11-44.
MONTPELIER (41) - Walz 18; Thorp 0; Camper 1; Girrell 11; Martin 0; Brink 3; Grime 8. Totals 16-6-41.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 3. Montpelier - Walz 3. Turnovers: Fayette 6, Montpelier 14.
Fayette 6 12 9 17 - 44
Montpelier 11 10 6 14 - 41
