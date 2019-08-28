VAN WERT — Defiance opened up the WBL schedule with a 3-0 shutout of Van Wert on Tuesday night.
Bri Fortman scored two goals and added an assist for the Bulldogs while Desi Garcia added a goal and an assist.
“We played pretty well overall,” explained Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “Once we got some cushion in the second half, the girls really settled down and that was good for us.”
The Bulldog junior varsity also claimed a 6-0 victory over the Cougars.
Defiance returns to action on Saturday at Miller City.
Defiance 3, Van Wert 0
Defiance (2-0-1, 1-0 WBL) — Goals: Bri Fortman 2, Desi Garcia. Assists: Bri Fortman, Desi Garcia, Tammy Aguilera. Shots: 25. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 4.
Van Wert (1-2, 10-1 WBL) — Shots: 5.
Crestview 11, Paulding 0
Paulding (0-4, 0-1 NWC) — No statistics.
Crestview (3-0, 1-0 NWC) — No statistics.
Archbold 1, Bryan 1
Archbold (2-0-1, 0-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Leah McQuade. Assists: Chloe Nofziger.
Bryan (0-2-1, 0-0-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Continental 2, Wauseon 1
Continental — Goals: Addy Armey, Alex Hoeffel.
Wauseon (1-3) — Goal: Macy Gerig. Assist: Kadence Carroll.
Kalida 2, Lima CC 1
Kalida (1-3) — Goals: Madison Langhals, Mya Schmitz. Assists: Melanie Meyers, Brenna Smith. Shots: 16. Saves: Bailey White 9.
Lima CC (1-2) — Goal: Olivia Stolly. Shots: 10. Saves: Kitt Siatkosky 14.
