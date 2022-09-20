WAUSEON — The Hicksville girls brought home the second Green Meadows Conference championship in program history while Wayne Trace convincingly reclaimed league supremacy in the boys tournament during the league’s championship event Tuesday morning at Ironwood Golf Club.
The girls meet saw Hicksville senior Kenzie Schroeder earn league medalist honors for the third consecutive year, shooting 75 to match her medalist score from a year ago. Julia Garza and Morgan Fogle shot 88 and 92, respectively, to help the cause for the Aces, which finished six shots clear of Wayne Trace for the league crown after missing the title on a fifth-player tiebreak last year. Hicksville's other league championship came in 2013.
Tinora was third, paced by Rylee Joost’s 101 while McCartney Lucas shot 87 to pace fourth-place Antwerp, placing her third individually for the fourth consecutive year. Ayersville sophomore Ava Stork shot 83, the second-best round of the day, for the fifth-place Pilots while Autumn Osborne was close behind with an 87.
In the boys tournament, Wayne Trace earned its third league title in four years after finishing second in 2021. Kyle Sutton shot a medalist round of 73 for the Raiders while Evan Crosby shot 75. Tyler and Conner Davis rounded out the top scoring for WT with an 83 and 86, respectively.
Aiden Rittenhouse’s 81 led the way for runner-up Tinora while third-place Edgerton saw Kaden Kennerk shoot the best non-Raider round of the day with a 78. Fairview’s Kasen Kauffman and Ayersville senior Luke Schroeder both shot 80 while Hicksville’s Aidan Pollick shot 81.
Green Meadows Conference Championships
At Ironwood
Boys Tournament
Wayne Trace (317) - Kyle Sutton 73, Evan Crosby 75, Tyler Davis 83, Conner Davis 86; Tinora (350) - Aiden Rittenhouse 81, BJ Morlock 85, Carter Bernal 88, Grayson Delarber 96; Edgerton (355) - Kaden Kennerk 78, Nathan Swank 92, Braden Leppelmeier 92, Landon Perry 93; Hicksville (366) - Aidan Pollick 81, Parker Bassett 93, Maverik Keesbury 96, Brandon Silcott 96; Antwerp (369) - Braylen Moreno 84, Zaine McMichael 94, Draven Baumert 94, Ross Lee 97; Fairview (375) - Kasen Kauffman 80, Jack Karzynow 92, Lester Smith 99, Eli Meyer 104; Paulding (386) - Isaac Reeb 89, Nico Stahl 97, Johnathan Lipps 99, Max Stork 101; Ayersville (420) - Luke Schroeder 80, Logan Schroeder 96, Jeremiah Joseph 109, AJ Eschbach 135.
Girls Tournament
Hicksville (366) - Kenzie Schroeder 75, Julia Garza 88, Morgan Fogle 92, Victoria Perna 111; Wayne Trace (402) - Riley Daeger 94, Anna Miller 99, Kristin Wannemacher 106, Raegan McGarvey 104; Tinora (443) - Rylee Joost 101, Rose Billing 107, Adelaida Gill 115, Marisa Raimonde 120; Antwerp (455) - McCartney Lucas 87, Melanie Mills 118, Isabelle Litzenberg 121, Jill Magoulas 129; Ayersville (464) - Ava Stork 83, Autumn Osborne 87, Taylor Sweinhagen 123, Avery Jones 171; Edgerton (485) - Lola Giesige 97, Charlotte Blalock 123, Jaden Deitsch 125, Laynee Wright 140; Fairview (no team score) - Natalie Timbrook 108, MaKeegan Bailey 119, Abri Elson 171; Paulding (no team score) - Delaney Dachenhaus 120.
