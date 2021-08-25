Nathaniel Adkins’ round of 43 led the way for Fairview but it was fifth-man Samuel Clemens' 50 that made the difference in a narrow tiebreak win in Green Meadows Conference tri-match action with Ayersville and Tinora on Tuesday morning.
Adkins' 43 was good for medalist honors in the match while Aiden Rittenhouse shot 44 to pace the Rams. Abe DeLano recorded a 48 in the match for the Pilots.
At Eagle Rock
Fairview (191) - Nathaniel Adkins 43, Kasen Kauffman 48, Jack Karzynow 48, Brendan Degryse 50, Samuel Clemens 50; Ayersville (191) - Tyson Schlachter , Abe DeLano 48, Ethan Tressler , Luke DeLano 55, Autumn Osborne; Tinora (193) - Aiden Rittenhouse 44, BJ Morlock 45, Sammy Sinn 48, Mason McQuillin 57.
At Auglaize
Paulding (176) - Kyle Dominique 41, Boston Pease 44, Logan Tope 45, Kyle Mobley 46; Antwerp (188) - Gaige McMichael 40, Braylen Moreno 43, Ethan Lichty 47, Ross Lee 58; Hicksville (199) - Aiden Pollick 49, Gabe Layne 50, Brayden Slattery 51, Brandon Silcott 57.
At Suburban
Montpelier (167) - Drake Sommer 40, Jaxon Richmond 41, Easten Richmond 41, Aidan Higbie 45; Edon (no team score) - Thomas Wehrenberg 60, Dylan Buck 81, Hope Siebenaler 86.
At Suburban
North Central (168) - Mason Sanford 39, Zach Hayes 42, Ben Pettit 42, Colin Patten 45. Hilltop (191) - No statistics.
Girls Golf
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (224) - Riley Daeger 52, Kristin Wannemacher 54, Anna Miller 59, Kristin McDonald 59; Tinora (no team score) - Rylee Joost 52, Maryann Meyer 70, Rose Billing 79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.