Led by medalist Jayden Jerger, Defiance was able to hold off Bryan and Wauseon in a competitive tri-meet Tuesday at Eagle Rock.

Jerger shot a 38 to lead the Bulldogs. CJ Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw each carded 41 as Defiance held off Bryan by five strokes. Drew Dauber led the Bears with a 41. 

Jaxon Radabaugh led the Indians with a 43.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (163) – Jayden Jerger 38, CJ Zachrich 41, Braydn Shaw 41, Ryan Yeager 43. Bryan (168) – Drew Dauber 41, Clayton Rupp 42, Noah Huard 42, Gideon Mejia 43. Wauseon (178) – Jaxon Radabaugh 43, Jackson Gleckler 44, Dylan Grahn 46, Andy Scherer 46.

At Pike Run

Kalida (152) – Ryan Klausing 34, Brandt Brinkman 36, Ethan Warncke 38, Kayla Nartker 44. Miller City (177) – TJ Michel 41, Thomas Weis 43, Isabelle Vance 45, Caleb Niese 48.

At Pike Run

Leipsic (166) – Mason Brandt 37, Luke Spoors 40, Jaden Siefker 44, Alex Gerdeman 45. Pandora-Gilboa (169) – Blake Steiner 39, Eli Huffman 42, Trey Hovest 44, Sam Norton 44.

