Josh Tobias fired a 45 for Holgate at Auglaize Golf Club, to help Holgate nip Liberty Center, 217-222.
Cole Zeiter carded a 47 to lead Liberty Center.
At Auglaize
Holgate (217) — Josh Tobias 45, Joey Kelly 53, Robbie Thacker 55, Micah Bok 64. Liberty Center (222) — Cole Zeiter 47, Sam Zeiter 55, Jake Spieth 59, Jacob Croninger 61.
At Toledo Country Club
Ottawa Hills (183). Archbold (193) — Luke Rosebrook 40, Josh Nofziger 48, Drew McCarty 50, Kenny Williams 55. Toledo Christian (202).
At Moose Landing
Paulding (190) — Kolson Egnor 43, Hailey Hartzell 47, Noah Pessefall 51. Columbus Grove (204) — Noah Macke 44, Owen Macke 50, Austin Macke 54, Gabe Hardeman 56. Ada (225).
At Suburban
Fayette (168) — Noah Brinegar 39, Tanner Wagner 42, Owen Lemley 43, Tanner Lemley 44. Montpelier (174) — Ethan Marihugh 42, Hunter Burlew 43, Easten Richmond 43, Jake Clinger 46.
At Patriot Hills
Pettisville (162) — Max Leppelmeier 38, Tommy McWatters 38, Caleb Nafziger 42, Josh Horning 44. Hilltop (196) — Jamie Chester 47, Dominik Schmitt 49, Ethan Siebenaler 49, Avrie Reed 51.
At Pike Run
Fairview (192) — Nathaniel Adkins 43, Ronnie Adkins 44, Jasi Laguna 50, J.T. Nausbaum 55. Patrick Henry (218) — Ethan Rohrs 51, Trey Woods 54, Lee Hogrefe 54, Aidan Breece 59.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (167) — Carter Schimmoeller 38, Zach Stechschulte 39, Alex Ellerbrock 45, Brayden Buckland 45. Wayne Trace (180) — Kaden Sutton 44, Cale Crosby 44, Dane Moore 45, Evan Crosby 47. Miller City (217) — T.J. Michel 43, Isabelle Vance 56, Thomas Weis 59, Brian Wank 59. SEthan Rohrs 51, Trey Woods 54, Lee Hogrefe 54, Aidan Breece 59.
Girls Golf
At Ironwood
Wauseon (203) — Lexe McQuillin 42, Calaway Gerken 52, Jordan King 53, Halle Frank 56. Edgerton (261) — Ashlynn Sleeman 57, Briana Walkup 59, Greta Brown 67, Charlotte Blalock 78. Patrick Henry (273) — Sarah Millikan 57, Sidney Rohrs 66, Brandi arno ld 68, Chloe Ballow 82.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.