Josh Tobias fired a 45 for Holgate at Auglaize Golf Club, to help Holgate nip Liberty Center, 217-222.

Cole Zeiter carded a 47 to lead Liberty Center.

At Auglaize

Holgate (217) — Josh Tobias 45, Joey Kelly 53, Robbie Thacker 55, Micah Bok 64. Liberty Center (222) — Cole Zeiter 47, Sam Zeiter 55, Jake Spieth 59, Jacob Croninger 61.

At Toledo Country Club

Ottawa Hills (183). Archbold (193) — Luke Rosebrook 40, Josh Nofziger 48, Drew McCarty 50, Kenny Williams 55. Toledo Christian (202).

At Moose Landing

Paulding (190) — Kolson Egnor 43, Hailey Hartzell 47, Noah Pessefall 51. Columbus Grove (204) — Noah Macke 44, Owen Macke 50, Austin Macke 54, Gabe Hardeman 56. Ada (225).

At Suburban

Fayette (168) — Noah Brinegar 39, Tanner Wagner 42, Owen Lemley 43, Tanner Lemley 44. Montpelier (174) — Ethan Marihugh 42, Hunter Burlew 43, Easten Richmond 43, Jake Clinger 46.

At Patriot Hills

Pettisville (162) — Max Leppelmeier 38, Tommy McWatters 38, Caleb Nafziger 42, Josh Horning 44. Hilltop (196) — Jamie Chester 47, Dominik Schmitt 49, Ethan Siebenaler 49, Avrie Reed 51.

At Pike Run

Fairview (192) — Nathaniel Adkins 43, Ronnie Adkins 44, Jasi Laguna 50, J.T. Nausbaum 55. Patrick Henry (218) — Ethan Rohrs 51, Trey Woods 54, Lee Hogrefe 54, Aidan Breece 59.

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (167) — Carter Schimmoeller 38, Zach Stechschulte 39, Alex Ellerbrock 45, Brayden Buckland 45. Wayne Trace (180) — Kaden Sutton 44, Cale Crosby 44, Dane Moore 45, Evan Crosby 47. Miller City (217) — T.J. Michel 43, Isabelle Vance 56, Thomas Weis 59, Brian Wank 59. SEthan Rohrs 51, Trey Woods 54, Lee Hogrefe 54, Aidan Breece 59.

Girls Golf

At Ironwood

Wauseon (203) — Lexe McQuillin 42, Calaway Gerken 52, Jordan King 53, Halle Frank 56. Edgerton (261) — Ashlynn Sleeman 57, Briana Walkup 59, Greta Brown 67, Charlotte Blalock 78. Patrick Henry (273) — Sarah Millikan 57, Sidney Rohrs 66, Brandi arno ld 68, Chloe Ballow 82.

