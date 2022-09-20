WAUSEON — Bryan picked up a solid tune-up win before the NWOAL tournament later this week, defeating Wauseon and Defiance at Ironwood Golf Club on Tuesday.
WAUSEON — Bryan picked up a solid tune-up win before the NWOAL tournament later this week, defeating Wauseon and Defiance at Ironwood Golf Club on Tuesday.
Brothers Drew and Kai Dauber each shot 39 to lead the Golden Bears while Noah Huard and Brayden Hall both shot 42. Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler picked up medalist honors after shooting 38 for the Indians while Aidan Kiessling’s 41 paced the Bulldogs.
At Ironwood
Bryan (161) - Drew Dauber 39, Kai Dauber 39, Noah Huard 42, Brayden Hall 42; Wauseon (168) - Jackson Gleckler 38, Mykale Schneider 42, Carter Stuckey 44, Zach Puehler 44; Defiance (181) - Aidan Kiessling 41, Josiah Lammers 45, Luke Webb 48, Drew Hoeffel 50.
At Auglaize
Liberty Center (181) - Carter Dickman 40, Sam Zeiter 42, Tim Blanton 49, Landon Schultz 50; Holgate (203) - Nathan Miller 49, Aiden Wagner 50, Seth Schortgen 51, Connor Haase 53.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (173) - Thomas Weis 41, Andrew Weis 43, Will Otto 44, Caleb Niese 45; Kalida (174) - Connor Nartker 38, Ethan Warnecke 44, Carson Klausing 45, Drew Buss 47.
Girls
At Riverside Greens
Bryan - Chloe Meeks 55, Madison Campbell 74. Swanton - Ann Urbina 66, Hailey Frosch 68, Kelissa James 70.
