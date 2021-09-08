Luke Schroeder's 40 led the tally for Ayersville as the Pilots moved to 12-1 in matches on the season by nipping Tinora, Paulding and Edgerton in a Green Meadows Conference matchup at Auglaize Golf Course on Tuesday.
Abe DeLano and Ethan Tressler each shot 43 to help the cause for the Pilots while Carter Bernal's 42 led the way for Tinora, which finished four shots back of Ayersville's winning 173 team score. Boston Pease shot 41 to top the tally for Paulding while Edgerton's Esten Kennerk earned match medalist honors with a 38.
In girls action, Chelsea Erford shot a medalist round of 48 for Miller City as the Wildcats outlasted Liberty Center 244-260 at Pike Run. Anna Keeler chipped in a 58 for MC while Killian Garretson's 62 was tops for Liberty Center.
At Auglaize
Ayersville (173) - Luke Schroeder 40, Abe DeLano 43, Ethan Tressler 43, Luke DeLano 47, Tyson Schlachter 47; Tinora (177) - Carter Bernal 42, Aiden Rittenhouse 44, Sammy Sinn 44, BJ Morlock 47; Paulding (180) - Boston Pease 41, Kyle Dominique 43, Isaac Reeb 48, Ethan Foltz 48; Edgerton (186) - Esten Kennerk 38, Kaden Kennerk 46, Nate Swank 48, Landon Perry 54.
At Pond-A-River
Miller City (167) - Will Otto 38, Jude Otto 41, Jesse Lammers 44, Caleb Niese 44; Antwerp (174) - Gaige McMichael 37, Ethan Lichty 44, Braylen Moreno 46, Karsen Donat 46; Hilltop (195) - Jamie Chester 44, Dylan Siebenaler 48, Ella Calvin 51, Amber Johnson 52.
At Suburban
Montpelier (177) - Aidan Higbie 41, Jax Richmond 42, Drake Sommer 47, Trent Thorp 47; Stryker (200) - Angela Soellner 47, Michael Donovan 49, Gavin LaBo 49, Kennedy Morr 55.
At Valleywood
Anthony Wayne (152); Swanton (169) - Maizin Rukieh 40, Lucas Bloom 41, Garrett Swank 42, Sam Betz 46, Ryan O’Shea 46, Adam Lemon 46.
Girls Golf
At Pike Run
Miller City (244) - Chelsea Erford 48, Anna Keeler 58, Addison Ellerbrock 68, Marrisa Carr 70; Liberty Center (260) - Killian Garretson 62, Audrey Bowers 63, Riley Garretson 64, Claire McMaster 71.
At Birch Run
Genoa (235); Patrick Henry (250) - Aly Gebers 53, Kasey Nelson 55, Maddi Latta 67, Katie Johnson 75; North Baltimore (no team score).
