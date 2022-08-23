Without Ava Shock in the lineup for the second straight match, Defiance battled gamely with tiebreak sets in four of five matches against Archbold in girls tennis action on Tuesday, falling to the Bluestreaks 3-2.
Defiance took both doubles matches with Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser rallying from a 6-3 first-set defeat to win 7-5, 6-4 in the final two sets at second doubles. At first singles, Archbold’s Meghan Taylor rallied from a 7-5 first-set loss to nab a win while Mackenzie Brennan and Aubri Delaney each picked up tiebreak wins in their opening sets at second and third singles, respectively.
At Defiance
Archbold 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Meghan Taylor (A) def. Mya Garcia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Mackenzie Brennan (A) def. Alexa Rittner, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; 3. Aubri Delaney (A) def. Alyssa Ritchie, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser (D) def. Kacie Wolf-Tayanna Bagrowski, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Van Wert 0
Singles
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Grace Lott, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Mandy Burenga, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Emma Shininger (B) won, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Ashlyn Jennings-Zoe Coleman, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Piper Pierce-Sophie Gearhart, 6-0, 7-5.
At Lima CC
Lima Central Catholic 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Singles
1. Libby Simmons (LCC) def. Mya Inkrott, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Claire Janowski (LCC) def. Paige Compton, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Alexa Heffner, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles
1. Paige Brinkman-Emma Skinner (LCC) def. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; 2. McKenna Bader-Maria Pignataro (LCC) def. Kailin Vorst-Sarah Ellerbrock, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 7-6 (10-8).
