Findlay was a rude guest for Defiance’s home opener Tuesday, downing the host Bulldogs 5-0 in girls tennis action.

Lucy Chavez and Kaylee Shank had the best showing against an experienced and solid Trojan squad, picking up a game against their opponents at first and third singles, respectively.

Defiance (1-1) will get the chance to bounce back against rival Napoleon (1-0) this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Defiance.

At Defiance

Findlay 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mollie Quaid (F) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Katie Short (F) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Tara Spahr-Grace Miller (F) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Madison Barberree-Libby Lamaster (F) def. Sofia Castillo-Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.

At Bowling Green

Bowling Green 5, Archbold 0

Singles

1. Lucy Busselle (BG) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Libby Barnett (BG) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-4, 6-0; 3. Audrey Geymer (BG) def. Aubri Delayny, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Maddie Harrington-Jenna Sickler (BG) def. Mya Stuckey-Abby Short, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 10-8; 2. Leela Cromwell-Hannah Mathey (BG) def. Katie Rose-Abbie Elkins, 6-3, 6-2.

