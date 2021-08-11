FINDLAY — Defiance came up on the short end of a matchup at Division I Findlay in area girls tennis action on Tuesday, falling 5-0 to the Trojans.

Mollie Quaid (second singles) and the pairing of Monse Martinez and Ava Shock (first doubles) each picked up a game in two-set losses to their Findlay opponents on the day for Defiance (0-2), which will travel to rival Napoleon on Wednesday before hosting its WBL opener against St. Marys on Thursday and Sylvania Southview Friday.

At Findlay

Findlay 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mollie Quaid (F) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ava Roach (F) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Libby Lamaster-Maddison Barberree (F) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tabitha Cap-Katy Rubiola (F) def. Mya Garcia-Anna Tackett, 6-0, 6-0.

