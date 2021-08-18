BLUFFTON — Defiance came up just short of its first victory of the season but battled gamely in a long trip to Bluffton on Tuesday, falling to the host Pirates 3-2 in girls tennis action.
DHS sophomore Kaiya Snyder earned her first win at the varsity level for the Bulldogs (0-7) with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. At second doubles, the pairing of sophomore Alexa Rittner and freshman Maria del Mar Moreira were also victorious for the first time in varsity action. The DHS pairing rallied from a 6-4 first-set setback to roll 6-1 in the second set and won a third-set tiebreak 10-3.
Defiance will get a bit of a break on the schedule, returning to the courts again on Monday against Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert at 4:30 p.m.
At Bluffton
Bluffton 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Brooke Camper (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Mya Garcia, 7-5, 6-0; 3. Kaiya Snyder (D) def. Alyssa Hoffman, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Leah Klinger-Genevieve Gatchel, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3.
At Bowling Green
Bryan 3, Bowling Green 2
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) lost, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) lost, 6-7 (2), 4-6; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) won, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) won, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) won, 6-3, 6-0.
At Wauseon
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Morgan Schroeder (OG) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Lauryn Bockrath-Megan Welch (OG) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Krish Schreeg-Kayla Brickner (OG) def. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek, 6-4, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.