BLUFFTON — Defiance came up just short of its first victory of the season but battled gamely in a long trip to Bluffton on Tuesday, falling to the host Pirates 3-2 in girls tennis action.

DHS sophomore Kaiya Snyder earned her first win at the varsity level for the Bulldogs (0-7) with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. At second doubles, the pairing of sophomore Alexa Rittner and freshman Maria del Mar Moreira were also victorious for the first time in varsity action. The DHS pairing rallied from a 6-4 first-set setback to roll 6-1 in the second set and won a third-set tiebreak 10-3.

Defiance will get a bit of a break on the schedule, returning to the courts again on Monday against Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert at 4:30 p.m.

At Bluffton

Bluffton 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Brooke Camper (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Mya Garcia, 7-5, 6-0; 3. Kaiya Snyder (D) def. Alyssa Hoffman, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Leah Klinger-Genevieve Gatchel, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3.

At Bowling Green

Bryan 3, Bowling Green 2

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) lost, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) lost, 6-7 (2), 4-6; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) won, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) won, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) won, 6-3, 6-0.

At Wauseon

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Morgan Schroeder (OG) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Lauryn Bockrath-Megan Welch (OG) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Krish Schreeg-Kayla Brickner (OG) def. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek, 6-4, 6-1.

