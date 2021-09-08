Celina bested Defiance in Western Buckeye League girls tennis action at DHS on Tuesday, dropping the host Bulldogs to 1-7 in league matches this season.

Mya Garcia picked up three games at second singles for Defiance while the second doubles pairing of Marissa Martinez and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez fell 6-3, 6-2.

The squad will return to action Saturday at the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament at Bryan before rounding out its league schedule with a home clash against Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

At Defiance

Celina 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Amy Hartings (C) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kaylyn Saunders (C) def. Mya Garcia, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Laura Muhlenkamp (C) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Whitney James-Michelle Elston (C) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Audrey Albers-Lilley Black (C) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 6-3, 6-2.

At Lima Shawnee

Lima Shawnee 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Singles

1. Alora Patel (LS) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ava Patel (LS) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Rose Kottapalli (LS) def. Morgan Schroeder, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Delaney Davidson-Cara De Brosse (LS) def. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kayla Brickner-Kristy Schneeg (OG) def. Taylor Stambaugh-Jenova De Brosse, 6-4, 7-5.

