KENTON — Defiance girls tennis saw its doubles teams dominate while its singles players faltered in a 3-2 loss at Kenton on Tuesday.
All three of the singles matches were won by Kenton in two sets. Freshman Mabel Adams played in her first varsity match for the Bulldogs (3-7, 0-5 WBL).
The two doubles squads of Marissa Martinez and Maria Moreira as well as Elisabeth Johnson and Victoria Gerencser each won their matches in two sets, only dropping three games combined between the two matches.
"We were missing three of our players today so our line up was changed a little bit," Defiance head coach Alexa Bickford said. "Our doubles did a good job and won with high scores. I'd like to commemorate Mabel Adams, our newest member this year for playing her first WBL Varsity match."
At Kenton
Kenton 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Natalia Kaminska (K) def. Alexa Rittner 6-2, 6-0. 2. Emma Mulligan (K) def. Kaiya Snyder 6-2, 6-2. 3. Lilly Carmean (K) def. Mabel Adams 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Sara Horner-Lydia Lambert 6-1, 6-1. 2. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser (D) def. Anylyn Carlson-Kali Pleasant 6-1, 6-0.
At Bryan
Ottawa Hills 3, Bryan 2
Singles
1. Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Reese Grothaus, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bryn Tangeman (OH) def. Caitlyn DeWitt, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Nora Pixlen, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Doubles
1. Bri Rotterdam-Elise Ansberg (OH) def. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews, 7-6(2), 7-5; 2. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Hannah Chernow-Ella Shetterly, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.
At Archbold
Maumee Valley Country Day 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Sofia Avram (MVCD) def. Meghan Taylor, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Lavan Ridi (MVCD) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; 3. Morgan Hirsch (MVCD) def. Aubri Delaney, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner (A) def. Imaan Zafia-Maddy Williams, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Shishte Baskara-Laya Gokala (MVCD) def. Kacie Wolf-Tayanna Bogrowski, 6-1, 6-2.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Bluffton 0
Singles
1. Megan Welch (OG) def. Brooke Camper, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Brooklyn Moser, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Rory Youngpeter, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese (OG) def. Catilyn Couch-Hannah Nieman, 6-3, 7-5; 2. Kailin Vorst-Sarah Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-3.
