Defiance fell just short of a win Tuesday at home against visiting Bluffton as the Pirates took down the hosts, 3-2.
Sofia Castillo picked up one of the two Bulldog victories at third singles with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pearl Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Ava Shock and Courtney Brown did likewise at second doubles against Bluffton (4-12)
A nearly three-hour match at second singles went the Pirates' way as Caitlyn Couch shook off a first-set loss to defeat Kaylee Crieger, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3.
The Bulldogs (4-13) will cap off the regular season at home against Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
At Defiance
Bluffton 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Brooke Camper (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3; 3. Sofia Castillo (D) def. Pearl Lewandowski, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Olivia Barnes-Julia Smallcombe (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Lucia Chavez, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ava Shock-Courtney Brown (D) def. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier, 6-4, 6-2.
At Wauseon
Ayersville 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Kara Retcher (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Abi Baldwin (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; 3. Sydney Becher (A) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Haileigh Wright-Tisha Martinez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Katie White-McCloud (A) def. Kassidy Zientek-Gabbi Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
At Elida
Bryan 5, Elida 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Marlo Harter, 6-1, 6-0; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Taylor Crates, 6-0, 6-3; 3. Gabi Bany (B) def. Taylor Guth, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Maggie Little-Kenzie Savill, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Eden Troyer-Rylie Mick, 6-2, 6-3.
At Twos Athletic Club, Toledo
Archbold 4, Toledo Christian 1
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Mackenzie Slagle, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jordan Foley (TC) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Trina Moore, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Adriana Thompson-Abbie Short (A) def. Hannah Baskey-Lexi Rogers, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Aubri Delayney-Katie Rose (A) def. Kaelie Toth-Olivia Hardison, 6-3, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.