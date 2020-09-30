Defiance fell just short of a win Tuesday at home against visiting Bluffton as the Pirates took down the hosts, 3-2. 

Sofia Castillo picked up one of the two Bulldog victories at third singles with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pearl Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Ava Shock and Courtney Brown did likewise at second doubles against Bluffton (4-12)

A nearly three-hour match at second singles went the Pirates' way as Caitlyn Couch shook off a first-set loss to defeat Kaylee Crieger, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3.

The Bulldogs (4-13) will cap off the regular season at home against Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

At Defiance

Bluffton 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Brooke Camper (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3; 3. Sofia Castillo (D) def. Pearl Lewandowski, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Olivia Barnes-Julia Smallcombe (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Lucia Chavez, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ava Shock-Courtney Brown (D) def. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier, 6-4, 6-2.

At Wauseon

Ayersville 4, Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Kara Retcher (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Abi Baldwin (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; 3. Sydney Becher (A) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Haileigh Wright-Tisha Martinez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Katie White-McCloud (A) def. Kassidy Zientek-Gabbi Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.

At Elida

Bryan 5, Elida 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Marlo Harter, 6-1, 6-0; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Taylor Crates, 6-0, 6-3; 3. Gabi Bany (B) def. Taylor Guth, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Maggie Little-Kenzie Savill, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Eden Troyer-Rylie Mick, 6-2, 6-3.

At Twos Athletic Club, Toledo

Archbold 4, Toledo Christian 1

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Mackenzie Slagle, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jordan Foley (TC) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Trina Moore, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Adriana Thompson-Abbie Short (A) def. Hannah Baskey-Lexi Rogers, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Aubri Delayney-Katie Rose (A) def. Kaelie Toth-Olivia Hardison, 6-3, 6-0.

