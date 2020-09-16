KENTON — Defiance made the trip to Kenton Tuesday evening and was rewarded with its first Western Buckeye League victory of the season, a 4-1 triumph over the Wildcats.

Reece Miller (6-0, 6-4) and Kaylee Crieger (6-2, 6-0) each picked up singles victories for the Bulldogs (4-10, 1-7 WBL) while Defiance claimed both doubles matches against Kenton (0-15, 0-8 WBL). Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock were 6-1, 6-0 winners at first doubles while Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo won their second doubles matchup, 6-0, 6-1.

Defiance will return to action Thursday at home in league play against Lima Shawnee.

At Kenton

Defiance 4, Kenton 1

Singles

1. Grace Collins def. Lucia Chavez, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Reece Miller def. Katie Sturgeon, 6-0, 6-4; 3. Kaylee Crieger (D) def. Emma Mulligan, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock (D) def. Sam Lowe-Aaliyah Rogers, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo (D) def. Myranda Archer-Sara Horner, 6-0, 6-1.

At Archbold

Archbold 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (Ar) def. Kara Retcher, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maggie Henry (Ar) def. Abi Baldwin, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Mya Stuckey (Ar) def. Katie Burke, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson (Ar) def. Sydney Becher-Haleigh Wright, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katie Rose-Abby Elkins (Ar) def. Lana Culp-Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.

