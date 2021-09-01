TOLEDO — Bryan girls tennis defeated perennial powerhouse Ottawa Hills on Tuesday, to keep their perfect season going at 3-2.
It was tough sledding at first in singles as Catherine Rhegness and Lorelei Huber defeated their Bryan opponents easily but Mckenzie Adams was able to defeat Avery Dale in two sets to get a singles victory for the Bears.
In doubles, it was domination by the Golden Bears as they won both matches, but not all came easy. Brooke Taylor and Katie Seaman won their match easily but it took three sets for Reese Grothaus and Haylee Wheeler to settle their match.
Bryan is now 12-0 on the season, continuing to add on to their best start in program history. Their next match will be against Wauseon on the road on Thursday.
At Ottawa Hills
Bryan 3, Ottawa Hills 2
Singles
1. Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Emilee Bassett, 6-0, 6-0 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Avery Dale, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Bri Rotterdam-Elise Ansberg, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3. 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Ella Shetterly-Hannah Chernow, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.