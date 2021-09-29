BRYAN — Bryan boosted its outstanding season record to 20-0 with shutout No. 16 of the year on Tuesday as the Golden Bears downed Elida, 5-0.
Both doubles teams for Bryan earned two-set wins without dropping a game while McKenzie Adams did likewise at second singles.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Elida 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Ava Long, 6-2, 6-1; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Taylor Guth, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Katie Seaman (B) def. Hali Khork, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Eden Troyer-Taylor Crates, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Alayna Mack-Valory Ta, 6-0, 6-0.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Ayersville 1
Singles
1. Tatum Barnes (W) def. Sydney Becher, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haleigh Wright (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; 3. Kelsey Bowers (W) def. Katie Burke, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Ashley Roblero-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Katie White-Rose Swift, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kassidy Zientek-Kacy Burt (W) def. Catrina Honenberger-Brooklyn Branham, 6-0, 6-0.
At Archbold
Archbold 5, Toledo Christian 0
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Kaelie Toth, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Jordan Foley, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; 3. Meghan Taylor (A) def. Courtney Deters, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Abbie Short-Katie Rose (A) def. Trina Moore-Lexi Rogers, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Gracie Wolf-Aubri Delaney (A) def. Claire French-Claire Kaufman, 6-4, 6-2.
At Findlay
Findlay 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Singles
1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Morgan Schroeder, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ava Roach (F) def. Kayla Brickner, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Tabitha Cap (F) def. Kristi Schneeg, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Libby Lamaaster-Madison Barberree (F) def. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Sami Ellerbrock-Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Mollie Quaid-Mia Kennard, 7-6 (10-8), 0-6, 6-4.
