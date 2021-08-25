VAN WERT — Bryan continued its impressive march to start the season, staying unbeaten with a 5-0 sweep in girls tennis action at Van Wert on Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Posey and Mckenzie Adams each dropped just one game in their victories at second and third singles, respectively, for the Golden Bears (8-0).

At Van Wert

Bryan 5, Van Wert 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) won, 3-3 (default); 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) won, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) won, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) won, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (A) won, 6-1, 6-1.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Central Catholic 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Singles

1. Libby Simmons (LCC) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Paige Brinkman (LCC) def. Morgan Schroeder, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Claire Janowski (LCC) def. Paige Compton, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Lauryn Bockrath-Megan Welch (OG) def. McKenna Bolen-Emma Skinner, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Paige Meyer-Kayla Gerding (OG) def. Noah Niesmeyer-Maria Pignata, 6-4, 6-3.

